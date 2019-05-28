Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market To Reach USD 15.67 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

The rapid increase in neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, and continuous increase in the number of patients are fueling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 9.43 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Rise in autoimmune diseases.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market is forecast to reach USD 15.67 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Immunoglobulin refers to the breakdown of blood plasma that contains antibody. It is a procedure that is undertaken intravenously. It is a treatment of choice for patients with antibody deficiency. Immunoglobulins are highly complex entities, and they are very specific in their action. They are obtained from blood by fractionation process and purified for nontherapeutic and therapeutic applications. Different classes of immunoglobulin such as IgA, IgG, and IgM are used for the treatment of various neurological and immunological diseases.

Primary factors for the growth of the market are an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the number of hemophilic patients, enhancement in technology related to immunoglobulin production, and better purification techniques.

North America dominated the market of Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG). Increase in the level of awareness of these procedures and preference of clinicians to adopt these techniques is boosting the growth of the market in this region. Investment in the healthcare system by the government is also propelling the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Human IgG is expressed in the surface of mature B cells and is the most prevalent serum among all the other Immunoglobulin. It held the largest market share of 31% in the year 2018.

Immunoglobulin via intravenous procedure is majorly done in hospitals. It held a market share of 43% in the year 2018.

The market is segmented into hospital pharmacy and specialty pharmacy based on the distribution channel.

Hospital pharmacy is forecast to hold a market share of 58% in the year 2026 with a higher CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Hypogammaglobulinemia is an immune disorder that reduces all types of gamma globulins, along with antibodies that help the body fight infection.

It held the largest market share of 19% in the year 2018. The disease can be from birth, can flare up due to any medication or maybe due to kidney or gastrointestinal condition, severe burns, or cancer.

Immunodeficiency disease is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Examples of it can be an infection (HIV), medications (chemotherapy or systemic steroids), and severe burns or malnutrition.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare disorder where peripheral nerves and nerve roots are inflamed, and myelin sheath over the nerves is destroyed.

CIDP is growing swiftly with time. It is forecasted to have a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The disease affects males twice as often as females.

Kawasaki disease is forecasted to hold a market share of 14% in the year 2026. It is a rare childhood disease that inflames the blood vessels of the body.

People with the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura ITP disease have too few platelets in the blood. It is forecasted to have a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has the highest growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness is encouraging the growth of the market in the region.

Key participants include Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Behring GmbH, Option Care Enterprises, Inc., BioScrip, Inc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., CSL Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Grifols S.A, LFB group, Octapharma AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., Biotest AG, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market on the basis of Type, Application, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Congenital AIDS

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

ITP

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Kawasaki Diseases

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



