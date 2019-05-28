Kidney Function Test Market To Reach USD 1061.0 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

The alerting rise in aging and geriatric population which leads to the high prevalence of kidney diseases, obesity and cardiovascular diseases has been driving the market into growth. The increase in investment levels lead to technological and diagnostic advancements which further instigates the market to growth and development.



Market size- USD 656.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth- 6.2% CAGR, Market Trends- Innovation of new forms of diagnosis and preventive measures, acquisitions and investments in the emerging markets for various technological advances and treatment.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study and analysis by Reports and Data, the global Kidney Function Test market was valued at USD 656.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to be USD 1061.0 million by the end of the forecasting period of 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The market is witnessing high growth due to increasing number of Kidney testing functions for patients suffering from kidney malfunctions mainly due to changing lifestyles. The kidney is an essential organ which refines the fluids in our body before distributing them and a malfunction can lead to various stages of cancer and chronic disease. Other factors driving the growth of this market includes rising level of awareness among the public about the several kidneys disease, hypertension and cardiovascular activities. The number of incidences of renal fibrosis has increased at an alarming rate and has been responsible for the growth of this market restrained by the high cost of development, maintenance and innovations.

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing one due to the increasing number of competitors in China, Japan and India with an aging population suffering from chronic diseases and diabetes. As per a study conducted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the geriatric population in Asia is estimated to reach 923 million by 2050 providing a favourable background for the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. On the other hand, Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global kidney function test market due to the stringent government policies, low gross national income and poor health planning and therapeutic measures. The market is expected to witness a rapid growth mainly because of the awareness of advances in preventive measures, increased hypertension, smoking, and high cholesterol which will contribute to the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention 44% of the diabetic patients suffered from End-Stage Renal Disease in U.S. in 2017 as diabetes damage the blood vessels of kidneys leading to an improper functioning of kidneys contributing to the risk for kidney disorders

North America has the highest market share of 34.9% in the Kidney Function Test Market because of the existence of higher number of population facing kidney malfunctions and also due to the establishment of various major market players in this region

The major players of the market have been using inorganic methods for the purpose of growth and increase in the foothold in the market. One such instance has been the acquisition of Elucigene Diagnostics by Yourgene diagnostics, both being players in the molecular diagnostic methods in April 2019

The disposables that are used as a product for the purpose of Kidney Function Test have been growing as consumables and producing sector as well. The market share of these disposables is forecasted to be 35% and is seen to be growing in a positive trend

According to the European Renal Association and the European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) in the year 2017, approximately 70 million people in Europe suffered from some or the other type of kidney disease which has led to an emerging market even in Europe

Out of the many tests that are available for the purpose of kidney function testing, clearance tests account to hold 37.4% of the market share accounting to be the highest of all the other existing tests.

There have been developments not only for machinery and devices but also for various other diagnostic measures. One such development was the introduction of a home kit using smartphones for urinalysis. In August 2018, Siemens Healthcare announced an integration with Healthy.io’s system for smartphone in order to make urinalysis easy for patients

Segments covered in the report:

For the impetus of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Kidney Function Test market on the basis of Products, Types, End-user and Regional outlook.

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dipsticks

Reagents

Disposables

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Urine Tests Urine Protein Tests Creatinine Clearance Tests Micro albumin Tests Urinalysis Others

Blood Tests Serum Creatinine Tests Glomerular Filtration Rate Tests Blood Urea Nitrogen Tests Others

Kidney Biopsy

Imaging Tests Ultrasound Computed Tomography Scan Others

Dilution and Concentration Tests

Clearance Tests

Other Tests

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



