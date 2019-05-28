Oxygen Forensics Launches New Version of Detective with Improvements to Cloud Extractor, KeyScout, and JetEngine

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal, and corporate clients, today announces the release of Oxygen Forensic Detective (11.4), with improvements to its Cloud Extractor, KeyScout, and JetEngine utilities, including the ability to extract web browser data from Windows PCs.

Oxygen Forensic KeyScout adds the new ability to extract complete web browser data from Windows PCs. When launched on the target computer, KeyScout will collect complete browsing history, saved bookmarks, autofill data, and cookies. The collected data can be imported, parsed, and analyzed within Oxygen Forensic JetEngine. This innovative feature will help investigators with PC internet artifact discovery in addition to mobile, to round out the digital forensics ecosystem.

“Oxygen Forensics is committed to constantly updating and improving the solutions our customers need to keep the world safe,” Lee Reiber, COO of Oxygen Forensics, said. “The Oxygen Forensic Detective 11.4 version adds capabilities and functionality that are unmatched in the digital forensics industry, and now, our customers will be able to extract complete browsing history and more from browsers including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge running on Windows computers.”

Oxygen Forensic Detective 11.4 offers the ability within Cloud Extractor to obtain account information, trusted devices, logins, passwords, tokens and other data from iCloud Keychain, as well as the ability to extract account information, contacts, chats and calls from Wickr Me via password or token. Wickr Me is one of the many instant messaging apps that allows users to exchange end-to-end encrypted and content-expiring messages, including photos, videos, and file attachments and place end-to-end encrypted video conference calls.

Also, with this new version, Oxygen Forensic JetEngine adds the ability to import and parse Parrot drone flight logs and Parrot physical dumps, which is a continuation of Oxygen Forensics’ effort to address today’s most unrealized threat—unmanned aircraft systems.

Oxygen Forensics regularly innovates and improves its offering because investigators need every valuable artifact from every available source in today’s criminal and corporate investigations.

About Oxygen Forensics, Inc.:

Oxygen Forensics, Inc., is a leading global provider of software for digital forensic investigations involving mobile devices, drones, and cloud data. The company’s flagship software, Oxygen Forensic® Detective, enables law enforcement, defense, and enterprise organizations around the world to extract and examine data from thousands of device types and applications to build thorough digital evidence cases for legal and forensic proceedings.

