Small-Molecule Drug Discovery Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small-Molecule Drug Discovery Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Small-Molecule Drug Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Small-Molecule Drug Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pfizer
Merck
Bristol-Myers Squibb
GlaxoSmithKline
Boehringer Ingelheim
AstraZeneca
Johnson & Johnson
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pills
Tablets
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Oncology
Cardiovascular
Dermatology
Central Nervous System
Respiratory
Gastrointestinal
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Small-Molecule Drug Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Small-Molecule Drug Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small-Molecule Drug Discovery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
