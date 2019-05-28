WFP Burkina Faso - Emergency response to internally displaced people (IDPs) and food insecure people affected by the lean season

Insecurity and IDPs Situation Worsening

The security situation in Northern and Eastern Burkina Faso has significantly deteriorated over the past six months, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and assets seeking safe havens. There is currently no sign of an improvement of the situation in the near future and the number of displaced people is expected to further increase in the coming months.

Food Insecurity and Malnutrition on The Rise

According to the March 2019 Cadre Harmonisé, approximately 3.7 million people throughout the country will be under stress from June to August 2019 (Phase 2 of the Integrated Food Security Classification Phase );

688,000 people (including IDPs) might experience food crisis or worse (Phase 3 or 4) requiring immediate and adequate food and nutrition assistance



