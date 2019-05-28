Angola: UNITA disrupts delivery process of Savimbi remains

Cuito, ANGOLA, May 28 - The opposition UNITA party is accused of hindering the receipt of remains of the founding leader Jonas Savimbi, whose the formal delivery was set for Tuesday.,

The fact was denounced Tuesday by minister of State and head of Security Affairs of the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião.

The Angolan government planned to formally hand over to the family the remains of former leader and founder of UNITA on Tuesday in Andulo.

The coffin containing the remains of Jonas Savimbi, delivered this morning in Luena, eastern Moxico province, was flown to the municipality of Andulo, where the formal delivery would take place.

Pedro Sebastião said that UNITA had another parallel programme, which, according to him, was not going to be accomplished.

He added that in view of this situation, UNITA chose to deny the receipt of the remains of the ill-fated political leader.

The minister said that the refusal "will not disrupt anything at all," adding that if UNITA does not receive the remains, they (remains) will be entrusted "to the custody of an officer from a nearby military unit" until the family and the party recover them.

Commenting on the issue, UNITA President Isaías Samacuva, who was speaking at a press conference in Cuito, Bie province, accused the Government of allegedly altering the delivery programme of the remains of the party’s founding leader.

Isaias Samacuva accused the government of unilaterally making a last minute decision to hand over Savimbi's bones to his family and party in the town of Lopitanga, municipality of Andulo, 130 kilometers from Cuito, capital city of Bie.

Under the programme, he said, the ceremony would start in the Luena, eastern Moxico province, bound for Bie where the family and the party were awaiting to welcome the remains.

Jonas Savimbi remains were supposed to be buried next Saturday (June 1) at Lopitanga village cemetery, in Andulo municipality, Bié province, about 130 kilometers north of Cuito city.

The definitive burial of former political leader remains follows the laboratory confirmation of the samples collected from the Luena cemetery.

Jonas Savimbi was born in Munhango locality, central Bié province, on August 3, 1934.

He was killed on February 22, 2002 in combat in Lucusse, eastern Moxico province.

