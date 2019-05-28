Europe Specialty Generics Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 by Route of Administration, Indication, Distribution Channel, & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Specialty Generics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe specialty generics market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2018



Specialty generics are classified as high-cost, high complexity and/or high touch generics. They are the generic versions of speciality branded drugs after they lose their patent protection. Specialty generics are used to treat complex diseases which may be chronic by nature and life-threatening like hepatitis C, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, etc.



Driven by factors such as an increasing aging population, changing lifestyles and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare costs in Europe have increased significantly in recent years creating a huge burden on the government, healthcare providers and patients. Specialty generics are playing a major role in the region to reduce this cost burden as they are more cost-effective as compared to their branded versions.



Unlike branded speciality drugs, specialty generics don't require expensive and time-consuming research and development procedures. Additionally, they also don't incur the same amount of marketing and promotional expenses, resulting in substantially lower costs. In addition to this, the patent expiration of several blockbuster specialty drugs is expected to expire in the coming years creating a positive impact on the market.



Looking forward, the market value to reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the European specialty generics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the European specialty generics market based on the region?

What is the breakup of the European specialty generics market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the European specialty generics market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of European specialty generics market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the specialty generics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the European specialty generics market?

What is the structure of the European specialty generics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the European specialty generics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Specialty Generics Market: Introduction

4.1 What are Specialty Generic Drugs?

4.2 Types of Specialty Generics



5 Why are Specialty Generics So Lucrative?



6 Global Specialty Generics Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

6.4 Market Breakup by Indication

6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast



7 Europe Specialty Generics Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.4 Market Breakup by Indication

7.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.6 Market Breakup by Region

7.7 Market Forecast

7.8 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Value Chain Analysis

7.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8.1 Injectable

8.2 Oral

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Indication

9.1 Oncology

9.2 Autoimmune Diseases

9.3 Infectious Diseases

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Retail Pharmacies

10.2 Specialty Pharmacies

10.3 Hospital Pharmacies



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Italy

11.2 Germany

11.3 France

11.4 United Kingdom

11.5 Spain

11.6 Rest of Europe



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players



