Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market Research Report 2019 with Detailed Profiles of Agilent Technologies, AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore

The scope of this report is broad and covers category, source and applications of Tumor-specific Antigen. The market has been segmented by source into coding region and Non-Coding region. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region of the Tumor-specific antigen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Tumor-specific antigen market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the Tumor-specific antigen market.

The Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global market for tumor-specific antigen
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • Coverage of various types of product available in the tumor-specific antigen market and discussion of their potential applications
  • Information on oncofetal, oncoviral, overexpressed/accumulated, mutated, lineage restricted and idiotypic tumor-specific antigens and discussion of their specific targets
  • Insights into regulatory framework and policies and funding initiatives by the government for cancer research
  • A look into advancements in antigen specific T-Cell therapy for cancer and innovation within the industry
  • Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global tumor-specific antigen market including Agilent Technologies Inc., AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Overview
  • Market Potential
  • Investment Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework
  • United States
  • European Union
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • India
  • China
  • Industry Growth Drivers
  • Surging Demand for Potential Cancer Biomarker Candidates
  • Rising Prevalence of Cancer
  • Increasing Investments in Cancer Diagnosis and Research
  • Rising Focus on Developing Targeted Therapies
  • Antigen Specific T-Cell Therapy

Chapter 4 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Category

  • Oncofetal
  • Oncoviral
  • Overexpressed/Accumulated
  • CT9/CT10
  • Mutated
  • Lineage-Restricted Antigen
  • Idiotypic
  • Others

Chapter 5 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Source

  • Coding Region
  • Non-Coding Region
  • Growing the Background of Immunotherapy Targets

Chapter 6 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Therapeutics
  • Risk Assessment
  • Prognostics
  • Clinical and Basic Research

Chapter 7 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Tumor-specific Antigen Market Industry Structure

  • Industry Structure
  • Procurement of Raw Materials
  • Manufacturing/Development Process
  • End-Users
  • Innovation in the Market
  • Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abcam Plc
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Aivita Biomedical
  • Bbi Group
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Biomrieux Sa
  • Brightpath Biotherapeutics
  • Caris Life Sciences Inc.
  • Cisbio Bioassays
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Eli Lilly And Co.
  • Enzo Biochem Inc.
  • Externautics
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Go Therapeutics
  • Janssen Global Services Llc
  • Lee Biosolutions Inc.
  • Merck Millipore
  • Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Signosis Inc.

