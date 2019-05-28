Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market Research Report 2019 with Detailed Profiles of Agilent Technologies, AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tumor-Specific Antigen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers category, source and applications of Tumor-specific Antigen. The market has been segmented by source into coding region and Non-Coding region. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region of the Tumor-specific antigen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Tumor-specific antigen market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the Tumor-specific antigen market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for tumor-specific antigen
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of various types of product available in the tumor-specific antigen market and discussion of their potential applications
- Information on oncofetal, oncoviral, overexpressed/accumulated, mutated, lineage restricted and idiotypic tumor-specific antigens and discussion of their specific targets
- Insights into regulatory framework and policies and funding initiatives by the government for cancer research
- A look into advancements in antigen specific T-Cell therapy for cancer and innovation within the industry
- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global tumor-specific antigen market including Agilent Technologies Inc., AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Overview
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- European Union
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- China
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Surging Demand for Potential Cancer Biomarker Candidates
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer
- Increasing Investments in Cancer Diagnosis and Research
- Rising Focus on Developing Targeted Therapies
- Antigen Specific T-Cell Therapy
Chapter 4 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Category
- Oncofetal
- Oncoviral
- Overexpressed/Accumulated
- CT9/CT10
- Mutated
- Lineage-Restricted Antigen
- Idiotypic
- Others
Chapter 5 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Source
- Coding Region
- Non-Coding Region
- Growing the Background of Immunotherapy Targets
Chapter 6 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Application
- Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Therapeutics
- Risk Assessment
- Prognostics
- Clinical and Basic Research
Chapter 7 Tumor-specific Antigen Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Tumor-specific Antigen Market Industry Structure
- Industry Structure
- Procurement of Raw Materials
- Manufacturing/Development Process
- End-Users
- Innovation in the Market
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abcam Plc
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Aivita Biomedical
- Bbi Group
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomrieux Sa
- Brightpath Biotherapeutics
- Caris Life Sciences Inc.
- Cisbio Bioassays
- Creative Diagnostics
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- Externautics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Go Therapeutics
- Janssen Global Services Llc
- Lee Biosolutions Inc.
- Merck Millipore
- Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Signosis Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ixdpg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biomarkers
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.