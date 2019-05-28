Hupy and Abraham Welcomes Attorney Jamie Ford to Iowa Office

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has announced Attorney Jamie Ford as a new attorney for the firm. She will be operating through the firm’s Davenport, Iowa, office. Attorney Ford started working at Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. in 2017 as a law clerk and was recently promoted to this new role. As an attorney, she will be representing clients in various personal injury matters.

Attorney Jamie Ford.









After receiving her Bachelor of Arts in English from Arkansas State University in 2009, Attorney Ford earned her Juris Doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law in 2012. Prior to joining Hupy and Abraham, she worked with several legal organizations, including the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Arkansas. Attorney Ford’s addition will allow for the firm to maintain its high client satisfaction and to provide the best representation for injured people.

She is licensed to practice in Iowa, Wisconsin and Arkansas. In her spare time, Attorney Ford enjoys the outdoors and true crime. Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. is proud to have Attorney Ford continue her legal career with this new venture.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has a record of success, collecting over a billion dollars for over 70,000 satisfied clients. With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

###





Attachment

Irene Sarumi Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. 414-982-2091 ISarumi@hupy.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.