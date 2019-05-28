Vetter Works Towards a Sustainable Energy Supply

All German sites of the pharmaceutical service provider will be supplied with green electricity moving forward

Vetter contributes to climate and environmental protection

Sustainability is a central pillar of the corporate philosophy

Ambitious objectives regarding the use of natural gas are in process

RAVENSBURG, Germany, May 28, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Vetter, a global operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) has reached another important milestone regarding sustainability. Beginning immediately, all German sites of the company will be supplied with only CO 2 neutral energy from certified renewable energy sources. This action underlines the CDMO’s commitment to climate and environmental protection as an important element of its corporate responsibility.

As a partner of biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small, Vetter has been meeting high international sustainability requirements for many years. The company is certified according to the standards for environmental protection ISO 14001, energy management ISO 50001, as well as occupational health and safety BS OHSAS 18001.

“Sustainability is a central pillar of Vetter’s corporate philosophy and our stance on this subject is firmly anchored within our organization. The supply of our German sites with green electricity is an important part of our company-wide program for environmental protection, energy management, and occupational health and safety,” explains Managing Director Thomas Otto. “Our aim is to act holistically and develop our multi-faceted initiatives in these areas on a continuous basis.”

The next milestone has already been set. Within the next ten years Vetter plans to offset the company-wide use of natural gas, making it completely CO 2 neutral. Unavoidable CO 2 emissions are offset by investments in high-quality climate protection projects.

The largest sustainability project the CDMO recently implemented is at its state-of-the-art center for visual inspection and logistics, which received the international industry prize Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) in 2018 as a Facility of the Future. The site consequently realizes a sustainable energy concept specifically developed by Vetter. This includes the operation of a modern, environmentally friendly block heating and power plant, the use of geothermal energy and the comprehensive use of excess energy, as well as powerful photovoltaic systems, all of which are combined in an energy-efficient manner.

The company-wide EHS program also includes actions for sustainable, resource-efficient management, the promotion of healthy working conditions, and regular training for all staff members to raise their individual awareness of responsible behavior.

Caption: The Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics in Ravensburg which recently was awarded as a Facility of the Future, applies modern workflows and a sustainable energy concept. Picture source: Vetter Pharma International GmbH For high resolution please click the image.

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 4,500 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability.

