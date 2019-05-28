Global Video Streaming Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Video Streaming Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Video Streaming Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Video streaming is a type of media streaming in which the data from a video file is continuously delivered via the Internet to a remote user. It allows a video to be viewed online without being downloaded on a host computer or device.
In 2018, the global Video Streaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Streaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Streaming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove Inc.
Limelight Networks
Haivision Inc.
Google LLC
IBM Corporation
Kaltura
Amazon Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Ooyala
Akamai Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Live Video Streaming
Video On Demand
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Broadcasters
Retail & Ecommerce
Education
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Streaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Streaming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Video Streaming Manufacturers
Video Streaming Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Video Streaming Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Streaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Live Video Streaming
1.4.3 Video On Demand
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Streaming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Media & Broadcasters
1.5.3 Retail & Ecommerce
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Streaming Market Size
2.2 Video Streaming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Streaming Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Streaming Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Brightcove Inc.
12.1.1 Brightcove Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.1.4 Brightcove Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Brightcove Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Limelight Networks
12.2.1 Limelight Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.2.4 Limelight Networks Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Limelight Networks Recent Development
12.3 Haivision Inc.
12.3.1 Haivision Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.3.4 Haivision Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Haivision Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Google LLC
12.4.1 Google LLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.4.4 Google LLC Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Google LLC Recent Development
12.5 IBM Corporation
12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Kaltura
12.6.1 Kaltura Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.6.4 Kaltura Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kaltura Recent Development
12.7 Amazon Inc.
12.7.1 Amazon Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.7.4 Amazon Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Amazon Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.8.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Ooyala
12.9.1 Ooyala Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.9.4 Ooyala Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Ooyala Recent Development
12.10 Akamai Technologies
12.10.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Streaming Introduction
12.10.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Video Streaming Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development
Continued….
