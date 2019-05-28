UAE Smart Lighting Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE smart lighting market is currently exhibiting strong growth. Smart lighting system represents an energy-efficient and inexpensive lighting system that enables the consumer to remotely adjust ambient lighting of a particular space. Smart-lighting products have numerous applications in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. It can be controlled through a smartphone-controlled wall keypad, a touchscreen panel or through voice commands.



This significantly increases the convenience of the user, as smart lights can be switched on/off from anywhere in the world at any point of time. Smart lights are also equipped with adaptive dimmers that can imitate sunshine and gradually reduce ambient light as the sun goes down. Additionally, smart lights are able to provide a higher sense of security to users who are not present in their homes with a feature to turn on/off the house lights according to their choice, giving an impression that the house is occupied. Smart lights also simplifies user experience through interactive controls and buttons on keypad and on smartphone applications.



Consistent growth in the UAE's infrastructure and real estate sector is one of the key drivers for the UAE smart lighting market. Moreover, the government is also playing a big role in the adoption of smart lighting technology. According to the UAE Vision Plan 2021, the government aims to adopt smart lighting products for all major airports, roads, ports and infrastructures.



Additionally, UAE has installed smart lighting systems over large stretches of city streets and has upgraded lighting equipment in the shopping centres, retail establishments, digital billboards and other commercial projects. These energy-efficient replacements will continue throughout the country and the upcoming projects will adhere to the government's regulations for energy saving smart lighting systems. Moreover, Dubai plans to modify a significant percentage of its outdoor lighting systems including roads, streets, and parks with smart LED bulbs in the coming years. Dubai will also host the World Expo in 2020, which is expected to impact the smart lighting market positively.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the United Arab Emirates smart lighting market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the United Arab Emirates smart Lighting market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the UAE smart lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the light source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UAE smart lighting industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UAE smart lighting industry?

What is the structure of the UAE smart lighting industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UAE smart lighting industry?

What are the profit margins in the UAE smart lighting industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 United Arab Emirates Smart Lighting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Offering

5.4 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Installation Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Light Source

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Product Development

5.10.3 Raw Material/Component Providers

5.10.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)

5.10.5 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators

5.10.6 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 PESTEL Analysis

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Lights and Luminaires

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.2 Lighting Controls

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.3.2.1 Design and Engineering

6.3.2.2 Installation

6.3.2.3 Post-Installation

6.3.3 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

7.1 Wired Technology

7.2 Wireless Technology



8 Market Breakup by Installation Type

8.1 New Installation

8.2 Retrofit Installation



9 Market Breakup by Light Source

9.1 LED Lamps

9.2 Fluorescent Lamps

9.3 Compact Fluorescent Lamps

9.4 High Intensity Discharge Lamps

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Commercial

10.2 Residential

10.3 Public Infrastructure

10.4 Others



11 Government Regulations



12 Strategic Recommendations



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



