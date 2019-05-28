French and German Air Force to present keynote briefings at Military Flight Training 2019

Military Flight Training 2019

SMi reports: The French and German Air Force will be presenting ahead of the pursuit of a new sixth-generation air combat system

It has been announced that the French Air Force have formed a joint venture with Germany to begin a study for a sixth-generation air combat system due in 2021. This study called the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) will address the need for a new, game changing technology to stay ahead of future threats by bringing new capabilities such as overhauling their pilot training system, more live-virtual-constructive training, and much more.With this in mind, SMi's 8th annual Military Flight Training conference taking place in London on the 9th and 10th October 2019, will have the French and German Air Force presenting keynote briefings on day one of the event:Colonel Julien Moreau, Commanding Officer, Flying Education and Training Command, French Air Force will present 'Creating a Dynamic and Comprehensive Approach to French Military Aviation Training':• Preparing future pilots for high operational tendencies as the FAF commits to multiple dynamic missions worldwide• Creating a holistic and efficient approach to pilot training from phase 1 to advanced flight training• New processes and methods aimed at enhancing pilot preparedness in each aviation domain• Building strategies for pilot retention, reducing attritionColonel Georg von Harling, Commander of the Technical Training Centre, German Air Force will present 'Developing Operational Readiness and Effectiveness of German Forces through Dynamic Technical Training':• The Luftwaffe Technical Training Centre's contribution to Bundeswehr air operational capacities• Preparing Luftwaffe ground and maintenance staff through technical training in support of advanced combat missions• The need for more skilled and competent technical crews to help build operational effectiveness• New maintenance techniques and processes for supporting Eurofighter operationsThe event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpress Conference delegates will also hear exclusive briefings from other senior military officials, with international representation from the US, France, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Hungary, UK, and Sweden. As well as presentations from leading OEMs such as Diamond Aircraft Industries and Leonardo, who are sponsoring this year's event.



