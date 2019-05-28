"America Lodge No. 55 Freemasonry for Women" Making History on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Master and Chaplin of America Lodge No. 57 Laying Wreath Junior Warden Benediction Women's Memorial - Memorial Day Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Memorial Day at 4:00 PM at the Women's Memorial in Arlington national Cemetery, America Lodge No. 57 of Women Freemasons made its first public appearance in honor of the women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States and Freedom.The Chaplain of America Lodge No. 57 of Women Freemasons, CDR Lynn Chow, USN, Ret. gave the Invocation. Following that, Worshipful Brother Lou P. Elias, Worshipful Master of America Lodge No. 57 made the following special remarks:"As the Worshipful Master of the newly consecrated America Lodge No. 57, the first Masonic Lodge for Regular Women Freemasonry in the United States, and on behalf of the Women Masons here present this afternoon, I stand humbly before you on this auspicious Memorial Day. This program marks the first public event by our new Lodge, and we are truly honored to be here memorializing the women in uniform of the United States who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the Great Experiment that we call America. I must also acknowledge the presence of English male and female Masons, including the Most Worshipful Christine Chapman, Grand Master of the Honorable Fraternity of Ancient Freemasons ( HFAF - Freemasonry for Women ) and express my sincere thanks for their show of solidarity on this Memorial Day.As women Masons, we are inspired by the contributions made by our Founding Fathers who were Freemasons, the likes of George Washington, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. When we place our wreath in remembrance of the women who gave their lives in defense of freedom without which the experiment would cease to exist, let us also renew our obligation to this great experiment as we approach its 250th Anniversary in 2026.And, as we pause to honor our departed women heroes, let us keep in our thoughts and prayers our deployed men and women, wherever dispersed on the face of the earth. May God watch over them and keep them safe. God bless you and God bless the United States of America."Later in the program, Worshipful Brother Lourdes P. Elias and Brother Lynn Chow were invited to lay the wreath.The closing Benediction was given by Priscilla Gathoni, Junior Warden of America Lodge No. 57



