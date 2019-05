Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Sandler O’Neill 2019 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman What: Sandler O’Neill 2019 Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference When: Thursday, June 6, 2019 8:30 am ET Where: Parker New York Hotel 119 W 56th Street New York, NY 10019

/EIN News/ -- Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

