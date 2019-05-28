Empowering Young Girls with Period Knowledge, The Penny Pack Launches on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Four Dads Create Period Gift Pack and App to Help Parents Inform and Educate Girls About Their First Period Before it Happens

BOSTON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Penny Pack, an introductory period gift that helps parents and caregivers educate and build a girl’s confidence in a fun, engaging way, today announced nationwide availability at thepennypack.com . Designed to teach girls about menstruation before it happens, this personalized gift includes all the essentials a girl needs to feel confident and ready for her first period.



/EIN News/ -- The Penny Pack selected Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) to launch its product in support of the vision and mission of MHD’s initiative: to create a world where women of all ages are empowered to manage their period with confidence and without shame; and to break the silence, raise awareness and change negative social norms surrounding menstruation around the world.

“The response we’ve received from our friends, family and focus groups about The Penny Pack has been overwhelming and certainly validates our thought that the period talk should be easier,” said Peter Thomas, co-founder of The Penny Pack. “What do a bunch of Dads know about periods? We know that talking about periods makes most everyone feel awkward and that our girls deserve better than what we could find readily available to help teach them about their first period. That’s how The Penny Pack was started – with four Dads on a mission to help our girls feel more confident and ready.”

The Penny Pack’s practical approach to period talk has five key elements to help start the discussion:

A personalized, hand-written note from the gift giver congratulating their young girl.

from the gift giver congratulating their young girl. Girl’s Guide: written by a pre-teen and edited by a pediatrician, this candid guide covers everything period-related: the definition of what a period is, clues about associated body changes, practical advice about topics most girls experience such as cramps, and hands-on tips for shopping and using pads/tampons.

written by a pre-teen and edited by a pediatrician, this candid guide covers everything period-related: the definition of what a period is, clues about associated body changes, practical advice about topics most girls experience such as cramps, and hands-on tips for shopping and using pads/tampons. Readiness Kit : a small, lightweight clutch that is fully stocked with 100% organic cotton tampons and pads.

: a small, lightweight clutch that is fully stocked with 100% organic cotton tampons and pads. There’s Something New About You , a book that enlightens and educates girls with honest information, useful advice and tips from award-winning doctors Melissa Holmes, MD and Trish Hutchinson, MD, aka The Girlologists .

, a book that enlightens and educates girls with honest information, useful advice and tips from award-winning doctors Melissa Holmes, MD and Trish Hutchinson, MD, aka . Penny Pack App, each Penny Pack purchase also provides exclusive access to the mobile app for ongoing period-related information and educational tools.

“The Penny Pack is a wonderful add-on to the Girlology classes we offer across the country. This special gift provides an easy conversation starter for parents who are interested in introducing the topic of puberty before learning more in person by attending our Girlology sessions,” said Dr. Trish Hutchison, MD, FAAP, and co-founder of Girlology. “We love that is was created by Dads who wanted their daughters to feel ready and confident when their first period arrived. The Penny Pack perfectly aligns with our mission: ‘Fear Less. Know More.’ We are excited to be offering this age-appropriate resource to all of our attendees and know it will help conversations continue long after they’ve attended a Girlology event.”



Penny Pack App Enhances Period Learnings

As young girls become more familiar with their cycle they often have additional questions or issues, and that’s where the Penny Pack App picks up the conversation. Each Penny Pack includes exclusive access to the Penny Pack App with informative, ongoing content for girls to help them remain comfortable with their menstrual knowledge. The App features quizzes to help master period knowledge, an extensive video library featuring Girlology puberty content, practical advice, and tips on topics like managing pain and more.

The Penny Pack can be purchased for $29.99. To learn more about Then Penny Pack, or to place an order, please visit the online store .

About The Penny Pack:

The Penny Pack is a gift that provides parents, caregivers and family members with everything they need to help explain their daughter’s period in a fun, engaging way. The Penny Pack informs and educates young girls about their period before it happens, using age-appropriate, pediatrician-approved language. The “period talk” should be easy… period!

