MagnaCare Wins Silver for Website Design in the 2019 Aster Awards

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnaCare , a leader in health plan management, network rental, medical management, and casualty solutions, today announced it has been honored with a Silver Aster Award in the Website category. MagnaCare’s brand new website debuted MagnaCare’s new logo and a refreshed modern visual identity, while leveraging cutting edge web design capabilities and maintaining the approachable character that defines its brand promise of putting the customer first.



/EIN News/ -- “As MagnaCare moves into its next phase of growth as an organization, it was important to create a more modern web experience that better connects with, and informs the clients and members we serve,” said Michelle Zettergren, President, MagnaCare. “Our redesigned website demonstrates our commitment to providing superior products and services for our customers which has been and continues to be the hallmark of MagnaCare. We are very proud to be recognized by the Aster Awards for our focus on our customers.”

Over the course of its 25-year history, MagnaCare has provided quality health care services to Labor and the Public Sector as well as brokers, TPAs, and Workers’ Compensation and no-fault payors. Having undergone a series of structural changes in recent years, MagnaCare wanted to reaffirm its commitment both internally and externally to its future and current customers. In 2018, it launched a campaign to reinvigorate the MagnaCare brand, with a special focus on the website and digital content, to keep pace with new product and service roll-outs. The result was a new logo, refreshed visual identity, and a new website designed to maximize ease of navigability and streamline the user experience. The updated website features new web pages rich in content, presenting a more comprehensive view of the products and services MagnaCare offers, ultimately adding to the enhanced user experience.

“At MagnaCare, we’re always looking for opportunities to strengthen our brand alongside our strategy and client offerings,” said Rosemary Chowallur, VP of Marketing at MagnaCare. “Our new website celebrates our roots in Labor and also presents our comprehensive and expanding product offerings in a way that more completely reflects how we can help our customers meet their health benefits goals. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Aster Awards for our efforts to stay on the cutting-edge of health care marketing and design.”

The Aster Awards, one of the largest national competitions of its kind, is hosted by Marketing Healthcare Today Magazine and Creative Images, Inc. This elite program has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising/marketing efforts for over 18 years. The 2019 Aster Awards received thousands of entries from across the United States as well as several foreign countries. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal. For more information, visit https://www.asterawards.com/ .

About MagnaCare

For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building health communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers’ compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tri-state area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC.

Visit www.magnacare.com

www.linkedin.com/company/magnacare

www.facebook.com/magnacare

www.twitter.com/magnacare

MEDIA CONTACT: Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon, (212) 784-5727, lsiegel@groupgordon.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.