Announcing the Release of Paul Dowling’s ‘Keto Diet: Cook Ketogenic Diet Recipes for Beginners’

Keto Diet: Cook Ketogenic Diet Recipes for Beginners

LONDON, UK, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Paul Dowling is pleased to announce the release of Keto Diet: Cook Ketogenic Diet Recipes for Beginners, currently available free for a limited time only on the Amazon Kindle store. Designed for those new to the diet, the book contains powerful recipes that will help readers achieve their weight loss goals in a hurry.

A keto diet is a low-carb, high fat, moderate protein diet with which the body turns fat into ketones for use as energy. This increases fat burning and reduces hunger. Studies have shown that when used properly, the keto diet has many benefits for weight loss, health and performance.

But according to Dowling, too many people are misinformed about how the diet works, and don’t approach it correctly:

“The keto diet can be extremely effective for weight loss if you understand the process,” Dowling explains. “In the first chapter of my book I explain how it works and what needs to be done to get your body to burn fat. It’s all explained in detail, so you’ll know exactly what you should eat to get the results you want.”

Along with the introductory chapter which explains how the Ketogenic Diet works, the book also includes a variety of recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts.

“You might be surprised by some of the recipes that are included,” says Dowling. “These are not the type of dishes you would normally associate with dieting. The recipes are absolutely delicious, and certainly won’t leave you feeling hungry. But it’s all backed up by scientific research, and if you follow my directions you will most certainly lose weight!”

Keto Diet: Cook Ketogenic Diet Recipes for Beginners is available on Amazon worldwide, and is being offered for free from June 5th to June 9th 2019 only. For more information, or to download directly, visit Amazon.





