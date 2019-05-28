BigLever Exec to Present a Keynote Address at ACM/IEEE International Conference on Software Engineering

Industry Day Address Will Showcase How Feature-based Product Line Engineering Streamlines and Simplifies Variation Management

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigLever Software , the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field, today announced that the company’s VP of Customer Success, Dr. Paul Clements, will be the keynote presenter for Industry Day at the 41 st ACM/IEEE International Conference on Software Engineering (ICSE) on May 29, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. His address, Managing Variation: An Industrial Perspective on Product Line Engineering , will spotlight Feature-based PLE best practices for effectively managing product line diversity across an enterprise. Clements will present case studies highlighting how industry leading companies are using Feature-based PLE to achieve order-of-magnitude improvements in time to market, efficiency, product line scalability and product quality.



This year’s ICSE, sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computing Society ( IEEE CS ) and the Association of Computing Machinery ( ACM ), will be held May 27 to 31 at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Canada. Clements’ plenary session presentation is scheduled for 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Wed., May 29, on Industry Day, which features sessions of interest to industry practitioners.

“As the demand for increasingly sophisticated and diverse product lines continues to mount, manufacturers are faced with managing new levels of engineering and operational complexity,” said Clements. “A growing number of forward-thinking programs, business divisions and entire enterprises are turning to Feature-based PLE as a key strategy for taming variant management complexity and gaining competitive advantage. My Industry Day keynote will address the fundamentals of Feature-based PLE, exploring our key lessons learned and insights gained from working with the organizations that have used PLE with notable success.”

Feature-based PLE is a breakthrough practice and proven approach that enables organizations to develop, deliver and evolve an entire product line portfolio through each stage of the lifecycle, and across the enterprise, with far more efficiency than previously possible. It allows companies to establish a ‘single source of feature truth’ for an entire product family – eliminating the need for multiple feature management mechanisms across tools, processes and functions. This breaks down organizational silos, improves communication and dramatically reduces time, effort and errors.

The ICSE is the long-standing premier software engineering conference where researchers, practitioners and educators come together to present, discuss and debate the most recent research results, innovations, trends and concerns in the field of software engineering.

About Dr. Clements

One of the founding fathers of the PLE field, Clements has in-depth systems and software architecture and analysis expertise, applied research experience, and insight for helping commercial organizations define pragmatic solutions to complex engineering problems. As Vice President of Customer Success at BigLever Software, Clements works to spread the industrial adoption of systems and product line engineering. Prior to BigLever, he was a senior member of the technical staff at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute (SEI), where for 17 years he worked leading and co-leading projects in product line engineering and software architecture documentation and analysis. Prior to the SEI, Clements was a computer scientist with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Co-author of several software engineering books, Clements received his Ph.D. in computer science from The University of Texas at Austin.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever’s PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com .

