GK3 Capital Boosts Executive Team by Hiring Keith Kochberg as Chief Marketing Officer

GK3 Capital Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Keith Kochberg

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRINCETON, New Jersey GK3 Capital (GK3), a digital marketing agency and consulting firm committed to helping financial services companies embrace today’s most effective marketing strategies, announced that Keith Kochberg has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. The move adds senior management strength to GK3’s growing practice and enhances its marketing team with one of the pioneers in digital marketing.“Keith brings a very special quality to GK3 because not only is he highly respected as a visionary who can look around corners on what the future may hold, but he’s also been in the digital marketing space since 1996,” said John Gulino , CEO of GK3 Capital. “We show asset managers and intermediaries how to transition from traditional to digital marketing, and Keith’s knowledge will help these clients accelerate the successful execution of their strategies.”Prior to joining GK3, Mr. Kochberg was formerly the founder and CEO of iMarketing LTD, a leading full-service online marketing agency specializing in search marketing, media planning and buying, social media, creative and web development for Fortune 500 companies and clients such as Forbes, Dow Jones, Barclays and Yahoo. In 2013, iMarketing was acquired by Mercury Media, at the time, the largest independent, full service direct response media agency in the country.“What makes GK3 so exciting is that the team’s depth of Financial Services Industry experience uniquely positions us to help clients drive positive ROI,” said Mr. Kochberg. “When we combine the latest digital marketing strategies with Sales Enablement tools, we are helping to transform how Asset Managers and Financial Advisors grow their business. I’m thrilled to be joining this group.”The addition of Mr. Kochberg to GK3 Capital enables the company to meet the individual marketing needs of a growing client base, while also further enhancing GK3’s reputation as the premier digital marketing agency serving the financial services industry.About GK3 Capital:GK3 Capital is a marketing agency and consulting firm helping financial services companies adopt sales and marketing strategies that drive remarkable revenue growth in a digital world. GK3 was founded with the strong belief that the traditional asset management distribution model, which relies on promotional marketing and cold calling by sales professionals, is no longer an effective or efficient way to grow a profitable business. To learn more, visit us at: https://gk3capital.com/ or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/gk3-capital/ For media inquiries, contact Kristen Komyati at kristenkomyati@gk3captial.com



