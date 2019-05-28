The next generation platform BTCNEXT announces a strategic partnership with University of Blockchain and Investing

BTCNEXT partners UBAI.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next generation spot and margin-trading platform BTCNEXT announces a strategic partnership agreement with the University of Blockchain and Investing (UBAI). This collaboration will allow the cryptocurrency exchange to diversify the brand far beyond its primary trading platform function, as well as disseminate knowledge created to the benefit of the community.Through this alliance, BTCNEXT Academy, the education platform for learning about cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, will be able to improve its current system and employ new mechanisms. In particular, BTCNEXT will have access to UBAI’s core features - online conference platform, blockchain based diploma confirmation system, career development center, analytics, big data, and news media portal Unicoin.tv.Thanks to the quality and easy-to-understand content developed by UBAI and BTCNEXT teams, people of all ages and from all social sectors will be able to change their professions or working positions for something more valuable and better rewarding in the blockchain industry.“We strongly believe that this partnership agreement will let us to further improve our platform´s reliability and performance. Without any doubt, it is the best way to unleash the full potential of both companies,” said Ruslan Inozemtsev, CTO of BTCNEXT.What is the main feature of BTCNEXT exchange?BTCNEXT exchange is the most customer-oriented cryptocurrency exchange, focused on ensuring the maximum value and enjoyment for their users. Its team of developers created a platform that can be used by anyone – from beginners to professional traders. Thus, BTCNEXT offers as many features as possible, without forgetting the importance of intuitive and user-friendly design. All of that may sound obvious but for some reason, no one, until today, has ever succeeded in completing such a “simple task”.As for now, newcomers can benefit from the best customer support on the market. To be more precise, users have 24/7 access to customer support that is looking forward to guaranteeing a smooth user experience and quick feedback with resolution of any support inquiry. Meanwhile, experienced traders can take advantage of services like SPOT Trading, Margin Trading, IEO Launchpad, and sophisticated trading instruments. Also, BTCNEXT’s dashboard includes wallet and escrow services.The security is guaranteed by special risk control measures and strategies. Normally, security is strongly correlated with transparency. Unlike many other cryptocurrency exchanges, BTCNEXT doesn’t say or promise something that cannot be delivered or achieved. For example, the team doesn’t hide they are still working on launching the gateways for fiat deposit and withdrawal. They have also admitted seeking to assure full compliance with all laws and regulations in countries of operation, but due to the high cost, American and Chinese citizens should be aware of the possible risks.UBAI overviewUBAI, The University of Blockchain and Investing, is a leading source of knowledge and training for the blockchain enthusiasts. Over the past year, its team has elaborated different courses explaining how the distributed ledger system works. The simplicity, usefulness, and practicality are the three foundation pillars of UBAI University.Through the development of the special educational platform, UBAI team seeks to solve the problem of disability of getting proper learning and training. So far, many private angels were investing without preparations, without getting enough information about the project, which resulted in demolishing personal capitals and in the enrichment of scam projects.Targeting at filling this knowledge gap, UBAI offers guarantees of success through the studying process to everybody who wants to get a high-demand and well-paid job in the sphere of blockchain and ICO. The University platform includes several different projects. Together they form a viable ecosystem for full-value education.Due to the fact that the Blockchain industry is constantly evolving and suffering important changes, such as employment of new mechanisms, layers, regulations, and even hard forks, all the information is rapidly becoming obsolete. In order to keep up with the latest developments, UBAI team never stops working on adapting and updating courses following delegate feedback. In particular, they add complementary materials and new courses.For complete information, please visit https://ubai.co Finally, the sustainable relationship with UBAI will provide BTCNEXT exchange the much-needed support and assistance as and when required. There is no doubt that UBAI will help to build a meaningful platform, thus benefiting all the involved stakeholders.About BTCNEXTBTCNEXT exchange, the next generation spot, and margin-trading platform has been developed by Platinum Q DAO Engineering , which has also brought USDQ and KRWQ to the market, looking to edge together innovative solutions in collateralization. They plan to achieve it by using stabilizing mechanisms and neural networks for high-endurance stable coins.The one aspect of USDQ which makes it unique is that this stablecoin is decentralized. It has Bitcoin as a collateralized cryptocurrency debt backing up its value, instead of a centralized authority holding dollar bills, as in the case of Tether (USDT).In order to protect investors’ funds, BTCNEXT developers have implemented more than 300 security measures. In the near future, users will be able to trade over a hundred types of tokens including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. For more information, visit their website and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, Medium, and LinkedIn.



