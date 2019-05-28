Aggreko to provide first energy storage system for PEC, the largest U.S. electric cooperative

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, the world’s leading provider of mobile and modular power solutions, has signed an agreement with Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC), the largest electric cooperative in the U.S., to install and commission the utility’s first-ever battery energy storage system: a 2.25 MW / 4.5 MWh project in Johnson City, Texas.



/EIN News/ -- Managed by Aggreko’s intelligent software and integrated with the company’s power electronics, the batteries will provide grid services to the Texas grid operator ERCOT. The system will also provide solar shifting from a nearby solar farm within the PEC service territory.

“We are pleased to be selected by Pedernales Electric Cooperative for this project,” said Karim Wazni, Managing Director, Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions. “We were chosen based on our active and successful participation in the ERCOT market, and because our modular and scalable battery system design, controlled by our intelligent software, was ideally suited to how PEC plans to utilize the system.”

"We are excited about our partnership with Aggreko, and are eager to move forward with the battery storage initiative," said PEC CEO Julie C. Parsley. "The system will not only provide ancillary services to ERCOT, but will help add capacity to the electric grid."

This will be Aggreko’s sixth battery storage project in the dynamic Texas energy storage market, where the company has long been a leader. These systems include the 36 MW Notrees project, North America’s largest wind-integrated battery plant, and an innovative DOE-funded project with Austin Energy combining 1.75 MW / 3.2 MWh of battery storage and solar power.

ABOUT PEDERNALES ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Founded in 1938 by then-Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson, PEC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 320,000 accounts across Central Texas. An industry-recognized leader providing outstanding member service and reliable electricity, PEC conducts its business via a transparent and democratic process and highly encourages member participation. Learn more at pec.coop .

ABOUT AGGREKO

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. We are working at the forefront of a rapidly changing energy market and are focused on solving our customers’ challenges to provide cost-effective, flexible and greener solutions across the globe.

We harness innovation that helps us maintain a global reach and supply portable equipment for a wide range of uses. From unique commercial industrial projects, through to utility provision and humanitarian emergencies. We bring expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest cities to its most remote places.

Aggreko specialises in serving eight key sectors: Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Petrochemicals & Refining, Business Services & Construction, Events, Data Centres and Utilities.

Across these, our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, using gas, diesel (including HFO), and renewable fuel sources. We offer microgrid and storage solutions and are developing our offer to include more tools to help our customers adapt to the energy transition the world is experiencing. What makes us unique is our extensive expertise, experience and values. This means we put our customers first, innovate and deliver leaner and more efficient equipment quickly.

Since 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating in around 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.8bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2018, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and headquartered in Scotland.

Aggreko draws together global expertise and technology development to go further for customers. The ability to provide power, heating and cooling will continue to open-up opportunity and create potential for individuals, communities, industries and societies all over the world.

Together and over time, we believe our services will make a massive difference.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com/en-us

