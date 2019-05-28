Technology Veteran Tom Martin Joins iCIMS as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the leading provider of talent acquisition software solutions, has appointed Tom Martin as chief revenue officer. The 25-year technology industry veteran is responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities within iCIMS’ sales and services organizations, guiding the go-to-market and customer retention strategies, and helping lead the company’s growth trajectory.

Tom Martin joins iCIMS as chief revenue officer









Prior to joining iCIMS, Martin held senior leadership roles in several organizations, including Hewlett Packard, Symantec, Rackspace, and Nuance Communications. In these roles, he accomplished a solid track record of building business strategies, driving growth, and leading operational execution. He brings a wealth of knowledge leading large global teams across IT hardware and software with a track record of sustained performance.

“Tom brings immense experience across our vectors of growth, a sincere interest in delighting clients, and a passion for how he can help shape iCIMS’ future,” said Ron Kasner, president and chief operating officer of iCIMS. “I’m excited to see Tom take the reins to grow our sales and services organizations, and how he’ll challenge our teams to continue raising the bar in delivering a customer experience second-to-none.”

Martin joins iCIMS at a time of amplified growth, driven by the demand from global enterprises to attract, engage and hire top talent with best-in-class software. Earlier in 2019, iCIMS was named the industry’s No. 1 talent acquisition solution provider by Acadian Advisors and was also named a Leader in the IDC Marketscape on Talent Acquisition for Large and Mid-sized Enterprise organizations.

“One of the most important, and often most expensive, assets in any company is its people,” said Martin. “Finding the right talent is more competitive than ever, and I’m thrilled to be at an organization that’s leading the charge to help employers fill roles faster with the best people.”

For the eighth straight year, iCIMS was named NJBIZ’s Best Places to Work in New Jersey and continues to aggressively look for top talent to help scale the organization. To view all open roles please visit the iCIMS career portal: https://careers.icims.com/.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of integrated partners delivered within a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) framework. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition.

Attachment

Carlee Pett iCIMS, Inc. 7325207453 carlee.pett@icims.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.