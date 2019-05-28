INmune Bio to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5th

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that David Moss, the Company’s co-founder and CFO, will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational. The event is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel-Air, California, on June 4-5, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. PT. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To schedule a meeting with INmune Bio, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at INmune@kcsa.com.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB) clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio is developing three product platforms: two products that reengineer the patient’s innate immune system’s response to cancer and one product to treat neuroinflammation that is currently focused on Alzheimer’s disease. INKmune is a natural killer (NK) cell therapeutic that primes the patient’s NK cells to attack minimal residual disease, the remaining cancer cells that are difficult to detect, which often cause relapse. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC), which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. XPro1595 targets neuroinflammation, which causes microglial activation and neuronal cell death. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

