Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market to Expand at a Meteoric CAGR of 6.2%, to Account for USD 3907.17 Mn During Forecast Period 2018-2023

Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Treatment (Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Corticosteroids, Plasmapheresis (Plasma Exchange), Physiotherapy), Diagnosis (Electrodiagnostic Testing, Nerve Conduction, EMG, Spinal Fluid Analysis), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Neurological Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories) and Top Regions, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

Pune, India, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) market is expected to exhibit a steady 6.2% CAGR and is due to reach USD 3907.17 Mn over the forecast period (2018-2023), according to the latest research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is analyzed in detail in the report, which provides a thorough analysis of the major drivers and restraints operating on the market, the key players operating in the market, and the key segments dominating the market.

CIDP is a rare autoimmune disorder in which myelin, the substance out of which the sheaths of neural cells are made, is attacked and destroyed by the body’s own immune system. This results in impaired ability with regards to muscle control and other neural operations. It may also result in pain, chronic fatigue, and loss of sensation, as nerve signals throughout the body can get altered due to the disease. The chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market has been driven in recent years by the increasing prevalence of the disease in developed countries and the growing financial burden of the disease on the taxpayer.

/EIN News/ -- Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6947

The rise in the incidence of harmful habits such as excessive smoking, excessive sedentariness, and excessive consumption of pollutants present in the air in urban centers has resulted in a growing incidence of autoimmune diseases over the last few years. Air pollution has the potential to cause genetic changes that result in autoimmune diseases, which are a case of the body’s immune system mistaking one of its own cells for an alien object and responding to it likewise, i.e. by attacking it. Nicotine also has the potential to cause autoimmune diseases and has been linked with an increase in the risk of autoimmune diseases, especially if consumed daily or heavily. The growing prevalence of such habits is likely to remain a key driver for the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market over the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy has driven the demand for effective research and development of effective treatments against the disease. The growing medical research sector in emerging countries such as China and India, among other Asia Pacific, African, and South American countries, is thus likely to be a key driver for the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market over the forecast period. These countries view the growth of the medical research sector as a positive thing, as it provides steady, well-paying jobs for thousands of citizens. The growing problem of unemployment in countries such as India, Thailand, Brazil, and Vietnam could be crucial for the growth of the medical research sector in these countries over the forecast period. This could create a conducive environment for the CIDP market to grow.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market include Teijin Pharma Limited, Shire, Pfizer Inc., Octapharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Kedrion SPA, Grifols, CSL Behring, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, and Baxter.

Segmentation:

By treatment, the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market is segmented into intravenous immunoglobulin, corticosteroids, plasmapheresis, physiotherapy, and others. The intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) segment is likely to dominate the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market over the forecast period due to its preference as the first line of treatment against CIDP.

By diagnosis method, the market is segmented into electrodiagnostic testing, nerve conduction, EMG, spinal fluid analysis, and others.

By route of administration, the global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market is segmented into oral, intravenous, and others. The intravenous segment holds a dominant 85% share in the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market, mainly due to the preference for IVIG as the first-line treatment for CIDP.

By end user, the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market is segmented into hospitals, specialty neurological clinics, research and academic laboratories, and others. Hospitals dominate the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market, holding a 49% share in the market in 2017.

Browse the market data and information spread across 124 pages with 166 data tables and 19 figures of the report “Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market- Forecast 2018-2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chronic-inflammatory-demyelinating-polyneuropathy-market-6947

Regional Analysis:

The global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas segment held a dominant 52% share in the global CIDP market in 2017 and likely to remain a leader over the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the disease in the region, added to the easy availability of advanced medical facilities.

Europe is the second largest regional market and led by Germany, Russia, Italy, the U.K., and Spain.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit rapid growth in the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) market over the forecast period due to the growing urbanization and the resultant worsening of the air pollution levels in the region, which is likely to drive an increase in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6947

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.