MightyHive’s Sasha Schmitz Recognized in Ad Age’s Women to Watch Europe

MightyHive managing director for EMEA region receives prestigious Ad Age honor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MightyHive, the leading media consultancy, today announced that Sasha Schmitz, managing director for the EMEA region, has been named an Ad Age Woman to Watch Europe 2019. The prestigious list honors groundbreakers, forward thinkers and rainmakers in the marketing and advertising realm who are blazing trails with new solutions, standout creative work and business-building initiatives.



Sasha Schmitz, Managing Director, EMEA, MightyHive





/EIN News/ -- Schmitz is responsible for scaling the company’s business across Europe. In just two years, she grew the MightyHive EMEA team from three women in a co-working space in London to a 30-person team, with offices in London, Stockholm, Paris and Milan — with more offices in Europe and the Middle East to come. Under her leadership, MightyHive’s European revenue grew by triple-digit percentages in 2018, while maintaining a 100 percent retention rate across the entire region.

Schmitz has been instrumental in developing partnerships in Europe that enable better connections between media, creative and technology, resulting in better experiences for advertisers and consumers. Her programmatic expertise and deep understanding of client management have been key in securing MightyHive’s marquee European clients, who still remain on their roster today.

In 2019, Schmitz will continue to build the relationship between creative agency MediaMonks and MightyHive following the company’s 2018 merger with Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital, informing how the companies under the S4 Capital umbrella align offerings to better benefit clients.

“Having seen Sasha in action over the past few months, I am certain that Ad Age made the right decision,” said Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital. “I look forward to seeing S4 Capital develop more talent like Sasha to lead the industry into the new era.”

“Sasha is an excellent example of a new breed of digital marketers, savvy across the board in technology, media and general business acumen. We made a bet on her talent and ambition to lead our entry into Europe, and the results have exceeded our expectations,” said MightyHive CEO Pete Kim. “Her leadership of the European region has been critical for our overall business growth. We are thrilled that one of our most valued leaders is receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

Schmitz added, “I am honored to be recognized by Ad Age, alongside many other outstanding women. Leadership to me is about building an inclusive culture and uniting teams across different cultural backgrounds, all while scaling the company’s business. Throughout the journey, I feel it has been critical to empower teams with strategic clarity and a collaborative structure to develop their strengths and equip them with the confidence to nurture business relationships of their own.”

To see the full list of Ad Age Women to Watch Europe 2019 honorees, please click here .

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as the global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Auckland, London, Melbourne, New York, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell.

Contact

Cassady Nordeen

Blast PR for MightyHive

cassady@blastpr.com

718-644-0273

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce5879db-88aa-4e58-a42d-d82e8535520a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.