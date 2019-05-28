CrossBow with ADAPTOR Honored as Finalist in the 2019 Medical Design Excellence Awards

Suture Ease, Inc., brings innovative technologies to laparoscopic surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suture Ease, Inc. today announced that the CrossBow with ADAPTOR has been selected as a finalist in the ER and OR Tools, Equipment and Supplies category of the 21st Annual Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) competition. The 2019 winners will be announced at the MDEA Ceremony on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in conjunction with the MD&M East event, organized by UBM, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. To learn more about the event please visit: www.MDMeast.com



/EIN News/ -- Suture Ease Inc. develops devices to enhance the efficacy, efficiency and safety of minimally invasive surgery. The CrossBow with ADAPTOR is a device designed to close fascial defects created when trocar ports are removed following laparoscopic surgery. Closing of fascial defects is performed to prevent incisional hernias. The CrossBow with ADAPTOR system is specifically tailored to address the unmet need for closing larger port sites or specimen extraction sites.

The MDEA is the medtech industry’s premier design competition, committed to recognizing significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. The awards program celebrates the accomplishments of the medical device manufacturers; their suppliers; and the many people behind the scenes—engineers, scientists, designers and clinicians—who are responsible for the cutting-edge products that are saving lives, improving patient healthcare and transforming medtech—one innovation at a time.



“We are honored to be recognized by the MDEA judges,” said Scott Heneveld, founder and COO for Suture Ease, Inc. “The CrossBow with ADAPTOR has been very well-received by general and bariatric surgeons, particularly for sleeve gastrectomy procedures where a large specimen of the stomach is extracted. The versatility of this product permits unique placement of multiple sutures, allowing the surgeon to adapt the suture pattern to the defect.”

The 2019 MDEA Juror Panel selected 46 exceptional finalists in nine medical technology product categories. Products were judged based on design and engineering innovation; function and user-related innovation; patient benefits; business benefits; and overall benefit to the healthcare system. The MDEA jury is comprised of a balance of practicing doctors, nurses and technicians alongside industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers and human factors experts.

About Suture Ease

Based in San Jose, California, Suture Ease develops and markets innovative technologies that combine efficacy and ease of use to enhance laparoscopic procedures. A fundamental element of laparoscopic surgery is port site access. Frequently procedures require one or more of these ports to be larger than 10mm, necessitating closure at the end of the procedure to preclude the potential formation of a post-operative hernia. Suture Ease is addressing this market need through its laparoscopic closure technology, which facilitates easy, safe and reliable fascial closure. For more information, visit: www.suturease.com .



About Medical Design Excellence Awards

The MDEA program is presented by UBM, the global advanced manufacturing and MedTech authority, and by Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), the industry’s central source for late breaking news, information, and business intelligence. For more information about the Medical Design Excellence Awards—including additional details about the manufacturers and suppliers that created the 2019 MDEA-winning products—visit the MDEA website at www.MDEAwards.com or e-mail: mdea@ubm.com .

Media Contact: Birgit Johnston Johnston Communications (408) 656 8025, birgitjohnston@me.com



