IMAC HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE NEW LONG-TERM OUTCOMES DATA FROM REGENERATIVE REHABILITATION FOR MUSCULOSKELETAL CONDITIONS

At an Average of 17 Months Post-Treatment, Quality-of-Life Score Improved 50% and Pain was Reduced 46% Without the Use of Opioids



BRENTWOOD, Tenn, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of I nnovative M edical A dvancements and C are, specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces new data showing long-term post-treatment outcomes for 130 regenerative-rehabilitation patients treated at IMAC Regeneration Centers.

Musculoskeletal conditions treated included 45 knee patients, 42 spine patients and 43 patients with multiple and other conditions (shoulder, hip, elbow, thigh, wrist, thumb, calf and/or ankle). Data collection averaged 17.3 months post-treatment with an average patient age of 61.7 years. Outcomes data was collected through the Functional Rating Index (FRI), National Pain Scale (NPS) and Single Assessment Numeric Evaluation (SANE).

The long-term outcomes data include:

56% improvement in optimal function to 77% from 49% function;

50% improvement in quality of life to 80% from 54%; and

46% reduction in pain to 34% from 63%.

Patients completed care at least 11 months and at most 25 months prior to the data collection date.

“This outcomes data provides compelling support for our combined regenerative and rehabilitative treatments, which provide patients an alternative to surgery and opioids for the treatment of pain,” said Matthew Wallis, cofounder and chief operating officer of IMAC. “The outcomes demonstrate that improvements were similar across all joint functions that we measured, including knee, spine, shoulders and hips. Nearly all of these patients qualified for a surgical intervention and only two of the 130 patients still required surgery, which we view as an excellent outcome. In addition, pain relief scores were impressive across the board.”

Commenting on the study, Jeff Ervin, IMAC’s chief executive officer, said, “These results show our success as an alternative to orthopedic surgery. We are working to publish this data in the coming months and look forward to sharing this data with self-insured employers seeking cost-reduction solutions to rising healthcare expenditures. Additionally, we expect this data to serve as a foundation for expanding services to other movement-restricting conditions as we continue to develop evidence-based medical protocols.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including brand ambassadors Ozzie Smith, David Price, Tony Delk and Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

