Import.io Announces Record Sales Growth in Q1 2019

SARATOGA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Import.io , the leading Web Data Integration solution provider, today announced it achieved record sales growth in Q1 2019, a direct result of new enterprise clients in the travel, financial services and payments processing industries.



/EIN News/ -- Import.io’s Web Data Integration solution quickly and cost effectively delivers high-quality web data at enterprise scale, without requiring expensive engineering teams to constantly be writing code, monitoring quality and maintaining logic. Import.io helps clients in the travel industry gain a competitive data-driven advantage by comparing inventory, unit specifications and pricing, as well as by providing market review analysis. In the financial services sector, Import.io gathers alternative data sets for equity research and risk management often providing the data to drive large machine learning models. Import.io has also continued expansion into the payments processing industry, providing product and merchant data that revolutionizes the consumer purchase experience with more informed purchase detail, and further promoting merchant offerings through complementary purchase options.

“The ‘data boom’ is fueling Import.io’s tremendous growth, as more enterprise companies seek data-driven insights for a competitive advantage and want to capitalize on the world’s largest source of data: the web,” said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io. “The financial services, travel and payments processing industries in particular have long understood the business value of data, but every industry has the potential to benefit from quickly delivered high-quality data and customized insights. We also have major customers in consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, real estate and many other industries.”

New Office Expansions to Better Serve Enterprise Clients

Import.io is rapidly growing and expanding its product offerings to meet the rising needs of enterprises. In February 2019, Import.io acquired Connotate , a provider of web data extraction for corporate enterprises, to further solidify its market leadership position in Web Data Integration. Import.io also expanded business operations to the UK with new hires to better serve its strong European client base, and announced new office locations in the Northeast, Silicon Valley and Colorado.

WDI Platform Enhanced with New Data Quality Product Capabilities

Import.io continued to focus on data quality and control by launching a set of new capabilities and service levels for its market leading WDI platform in early 2019. Product enhancements include:

Data Quality Dashboard : This new product capability exposes to the customer direct quality metrics around the data being extracted via an in-built dashboard. The new quality dashboard provides a level of transparency so users can quickly realize the quality and value of the data extracted.

: This new product capability exposes to the customer direct quality metrics around the data being extracted via an in-built dashboard. The new quality dashboard provides a level of transparency so users can quickly realize the quality and value of the data extracted. Insights Platform: The platform offers a complete analytics capability to quickly deliver value to customers by offering comprehensive data visualization and notification tools. When combined with Import.io’s data extraction and transformation/preparation tools, customers can now go from URL to a data visualization dashboard in a single solution.

The platform offers a complete analytics capability to quickly deliver value to customers by offering comprehensive data visualization and notification tools. When combined with Import.io’s data extraction and transformation/preparation tools, customers can now go from URL to a data visualization dashboard in a single solution. Import.io WDI Knowledge Engine: Import.io has captured the knowledge, experience and technical solutions developed for hundreds of thousands of users, millions of sites and billions of pages and infused that intelligence into the Import.io solution. The WDI Knowledge Engine allows web data to be accessed faster and more extensively while providing simplicity for the user, shorter time to market and a higher accuracy of data.

Import.io has captured the knowledge, experience and technical solutions developed for hundreds of thousands of users, millions of sites and billions of pages and infused that intelligence into the Import.io solution. The WDI Knowledge Engine allows web data to be accessed faster and more extensively while providing simplicity for the user, shorter time to market and a higher accuracy of data. Data Quality Service Level Agreements: To meet this need Import.io now offers its enterprise managed service customers service level agreements that specify data quality measurements. Import.io is the first and only provider to offer a Data Quality Service Level agreement.

“Simple tools abound for web scraping, but they do not address the much messier challenges of integration and interpretation of meaning,” said Paige Bartley, senior analyst of Data, AI & Analytics, 451 Research. “Being able to use a single platform to gather, integrate, and analyze high-quality data provides opportunities for accelerating workflows related to market intel, competitive intel, and even risk management. The single platform approach reduces organizational dependencies on specialized skillsets, by providing business users with functionality to take web data directly from source to insight.”

Import.io received industry recognition for its visionary WDI approach in Q1 2019. Opimas published a WDI report in January and participated in a WDI webinar. Ovum partnered with Import.io on an WDI white paper and both Intellyx and 451 Research featured Import.io in their respective company overview reports. Import.io further cemented its WDI thought leadership position with its webinar, Visualizing Web Data to Drive Business Insights .

Most recently, Import.io hosted a webinar, Gain Competitive Advantage in the Online Travel Business with Web Data , now available for viewing.

About Import.io

Import.io delivers the world’s data directly to enterprises, fueling business insight and competitive advantage. The Import.io Web Data Integration solution extracts, prepares and integrates high-quality comprehensive web data into customers’ analytics platforms and business applications. The company delivers data to more than 700 customers from millions of web sources. Headquartered in Saratoga, Calif., with additional offices in Colorado, New Jersey and London. For more information, visit www.import.io .

