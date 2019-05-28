FIN FUN DIVES INTO BEACH AND RESORT WEAR WITH "CORAL BAY BY SETH AARON" LINE

SETH AARON HENDERSON LAUNCHES FIRST COLLECTION AS FIN FUN'S NEW LEAD DESIGNER

Seth Aaron Henderson, two-time Project Runway winner and new Lead Designer at FIN FUN, prepares to debut his beach and resort wear collection for Spring 2020









FIN FUN, the worldwide leader in swimmable mermaid tails and mermaid-inspired apparel and accessories for Girls and Women, today announced the debut of its first beach and resort wear line by new Lead Designer Seth Aaron Henderson, two-time winner of the Emmy-winning reality TV show “Project Runway.”

The CORAL BAY by Seth Aaron collection, his first for the company, is available to preview and buy for SPRING 2020 at TRAUB Associates, the Business Advisory firm, at 477 Madison Avenue, 18th Floor, along with the FIN FUN product lines which include mermaid tails, mermaid scale swimwear, leggings and more. Both FIN FUN and CORAL BAY brands will also be shown at WWD MAGIC trade show in Las Vegas, August 12-14, 2019.

CORAL BAY by Seth Aaron combines the whimsy and joy of the Fin Fun brand with Seth Aaron’s sophisticated design aesthetic for a new twist on resort style. The clean, crisp lines combine with playful sea-inspired prints in an assortment of swimwear and beach apparel perfect for sunny summer days, along with outerwear elements ideal for cool ocean nights.

Designed with both Fin Fun’s mermaid fans and Seth Aaron’s dedicated followers in mind, the line blends bold graphics and unique fabrics with vintage flair and a vibrant palette reminiscent of a weekend at the shore. The collection includes styles for both women and girls, with a portion of the line featuring coordinated “Mommy & Me” outfits that let moms share their style sense with daughters.

This is Henderson’s first foray into broad retail distribution, following his exclusive “SA by Seth Aaron” line for QVC, as well as collaborations with Feetz (3D printed shoes), EarthTec (fabric made of recycled materials), and Maroo (iPad cases) as well as custom designs for celebrity clientele.

About Fin Fun

Based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Fin Fun originated the swimmable fabric mermaid tail and patented monofin in 2010. Fin Fun produces wearable mermaid tails, monofins, mermaid-themed clothing and accessories as well as its lines of Cuddle Tails plush mermaid tail blankets and Wild Things wearable animal blankets. A celebrity favorite, Fin Fun sells its products in over 150 countries online, as well as in retail, resorts and theme parks worldwide. The family-owned and operated company made the Inc. 500 list at #119 and was recognized as an innovative e-retailer on the Internet Retailer Hot 100 list. For more information, visit www.finfun.com .

Lyn Kenady Fin Fun 208-710-8745 lynk@finfun.com Barry Cohen - Sales Contact TRAUB Associates 248-310-8442 bcohen@traub.io



