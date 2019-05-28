STEVE PREBBLE TAKES THE HELM AS PRESIDENT OF APPRISS RETAIL

Seasoned Retail Executive Brings Decades of Experience Helping Businesses Blend Retail and Data Services

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, the industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, today announced that it has named Steve Prebble its president. Prebble succeeds Krishnan Sastry who was promoted to chief operating officer of the company’s parent, Appriss, Inc. Prebble brings decades of international experience in retail and technology leadership helping businesses enhance consumer engagement and drive financial performance.



“Steve has a unique blend of skills that will help us maximize our ‘knowledge for good’ mission,” said Sastry. “He has extensive retail operations, merchandising, and marketing experience with world class retailers, some of which are our clients. This internal experience with retailers, coupled with Steve’s track record of developing technology-driven solutions for retailers, aligns perfectly with Appriss Retail’s vision, and we’re very excited to have him on board.”



Prebble most recently spearheaded the development of marketing technology and Software-as-a-Service solutions for market-leading service providers including Catalina, Aztec, and EYC; in one case driving significant growth of the digital load-to-card promotions ecosystem for 100+ US retailers and CPG brands. Earlier, he held senior roles with global food retail businesses and launched several retail loyalty marketing programs as well as the supporting insights and analytics infrastructures.



“Appriss Retail has made remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence solutions to improve retail performance,” said Prebble. “With my background in retail consumer marketing and customer experience management, I am looking forward to helping expand Appriss Retail’s data science expertise beyond asset protection to develop new solutions for many other retail departments. I am excited about the opportunity ahead for Appriss Retail, and am looking forward to working with the team to drive significant growth and success for the business unit.”



About Appriss Retail



Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss, Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 125,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.



