Imprivata Extends Healthcare’s Most Seamless EPCS Offering to Support Google Chrome

Imprivata will showcase Imprivata Confirm ID for EPCS at the 2019 MUSE Inspire Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the healthcare IT security company, today announced that Imprivata Confirm ID™, the industry’s most comprehensive solution for electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), now supports EPCS within the Google Chrome Web browser. This makes Imprivata Confirm ID more accessible to MEDITECH customers as the best option for ensuring a fast, seamless, and fully compliant EPCS workflow for their prescribers.



/EIN News/ -- In response to America’s national opioid abuse epidemic, the Federal Government passed an electronic prescribing requirement for all controlled substance prescriptions for a covered Medicare Part D drug under a prescription drug plan, which takes effect on January 1, 2021. Additionally, 20 states have passed similar legislation , and many other legislatures are considering proposed EPCS mandates. Pharmacies are also instituting requirements, most notably Walmart, one of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains, which announced that it will require EPCS in all of its pharmacies beginning on January 1, 2020.

“EPCS is becoming more important than ever for MEDITECH hospitals as regulations and requirements continue to expand across states and pharmacies,” said Lee Howard, VP Client Services at Forward Advantage , a provider of innovative and cost-effective solutions for healthcare organizations and Certified Reseller & Implementor of Imprivata solutions. “Imprivata provides MEDITECH customers with a comprehensive, certified solution that maintains ease of use in clinical workflows, and now with the expansion to support Google Chrome, it’s easier than ever for healthcare organizations to meet the federal and state EPCS requirements.”

Imprivata Confirm ID is the most comprehensive, end-to-end solution for helping healthcare delivery organizations comply with the DEA requirements for EPCS. Imprivata Confirm ID establishes a secure, auditable chain of trust throughout the EPCS process by delivering automated provider identity proofing and credential enrollment, role-based logical access controls approval, seamless two-factor authentication, and robust recordkeeping and reporting. For MEDITECH users, Imprivata Confirm ID enhances the EPCS workflow by enabling fingerprint biometrics as a second factor of authentication. This improves efficiency while also providing a backup authentication option.

“EPCS has significant benefits for addressing the opioid abuse epidemic, improving workflow efficiency, and increasing patient safety and satisfaction, and it’s essential that we make the workflow as easy as possible to drive adoption by providers,” said Barbara Dumery, SVP of Product Management at Imprivata. “Imprivata continues to innovate to deliver a seamless experience for providers, ensuring that MEDITECH customers have access to the best EPCS workflow possible.”

Imprivata and Forward Advantage customers who have already achieved EPCS compliance will participate in a panel discussion, “Journey to Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS),” on May 29, 2019 at the 2019 MUSE Inspire Conference in Nashville, TN.

To receive a demonstration of Imprivata Confirm ID for EPCS at the 2019 MUSE Inspire Conference, visit Imprivata booth #720 or Forward Advantage booth #803.

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.