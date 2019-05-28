OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President

RED BANK, N.J., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Bank (OceanFirst), the wholly owned subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), announces the appointment of Susanne Svizeny as President of the Greater Philadelphia Region.

Ms. Svizeny will lead OceanFirst’s expansion in the metropolitan Philadelphia market area, which is a strategic priority for the $8 billion asset bank. Her responsibilities as the Greater Philadelphia Regional President include growing commercial relationships along with treasury management, retail banking and trust and asset management services.

An executive with decades of banking experience serving the Philadelphia region, Ms. Svizeny was most recently Executive Vice President & Division Manager, Commercial Banking, at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. for markets in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Western New York and Eastern Canada. Under her leadership, the Division established and managed a portfolio of more than 700 relationships. She successfully led her teams through four bank mergers spanning two decades, with the last merger including up to 1,600 members of the wholesale and retail teams during the Wells Fargo acquisition of Wachovia in 2008. Also, during her tenure at Wells Fargo, she founded the Women’s Market Growth strategy for Middle Market Banking and was appointed to lead the Middle Market Banking Diversity & Inclusion Council.

Joseph J. Lebel, OceanFirst Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome Susanne to our OceanFirst family. An accomplished and successful banker, Susanne has a wealth of experience particularly in the Philadelphia market.” Mr. Lebel added, “OceanFirst is excited to extend our market into the dynamic Philadelphia region and we look forward to meeting the banking needs of businesses and residents of the greater Philadelphia area.”

Ms. Svizeny currently serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, as well as the CEO Council for Growth. She is a graduate of The College of New Jersey and is serving her second term as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Ms. Svizeny has been recognized for her community commitment, receiving several awards, including the Philadelphia Business Journal Women of Distinction, Catholic Charities Light of Hope Award, NJ Biz Top 50 Women in Business, New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners Rose and Scroll Award and The College of New Jersey Presidential Honoree.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $8.1 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Jill A. Hewitt

Senior Vice President

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: 732.240.4500, ext. 7513

Email: JHewitt@oceanfirst.com

