SNAIDERO USA INTRODUCES ELEGANTE BESPOKE RIQUADRO, ITS NEW LUXURY STORAGE SYSTEM MADE IN ITALY EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE AMERICAS

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaidero USA has introduced the RIQUADRO luxury storage system; the latest addition to its ELEGANTE Bespoke Collection and the first free-standing furniture design in the company’s product offering. The ELEGANTE Bespoke Collection also includes high-end kitchen and bath cabinets.



With RIQUADRO, interior designers, architects, and their clients can configure modern sideboards, highboards, and storage units that have at once a very delicate look and an undeniable architectural presence. Every RIQUADRO unit can both visually contain and expand the space it is in, functioning either as an elegant partition or as a connecting element between different areas of the home.

Riquadro is part of ELEGANTE Bespoke - Snaidero USA’s modern cabinetry collection available exclusively for the Americas.









Thanks to its high-quality finishes and wide range of modularities, the system gives the customer freedom to design the units that will best suit their home, both functionally and aesthetically:

Each unit features a brushed anodized aluminum frame in one of three finishes and shelves in Extralight tempered glass.

Sides, doors, tops, internal bases, and back panels can be customized using unique combinations of precious materials which, in turn, determine what kind of dialogue the furniture piece will have with its surroundings and the ambiance it will create.

Materials include glass, marble, ceramic, lacquer, and nine exclusive woods. The tempered quality of the glass makes it a more durable and fracture-safe material, adding practicality to the sophisticated aesthetics. All the available woods are compliant with the very low formaldehyde emission standards set by the California Air Resources Board, Phase II.

The glass sides and doors offer different degrees of transparencies, playing with light to paint beautiful reflections in a subtle game of concealment and reveal. Remote-controlled LED lights placed on every shelf enhance this effect.

The units can come with a floor base (60 mm high), short legs (180 mm), or tall legs (290 mm).

RIQUADRO marks the first product design collaboration between Snaidero USA and Italian architect Mario Mazzer, whose body of work includes numerous prestigious international prizes like the Good Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and the American Architecture Prize, as well as the inclusion in the MoMA’s “Design Encyclopedia” (2004).



All RIQUADRO units are hand-crafted in Italy using state-of-the-art technologies, giving the guarantee of an authentic made-in-Italy product. Like all the cabinetry that is part of Snaidero USA’s ELEGANTE Bespoke Collection, RIQUADRO is available only in the Americas through the company’s retail network of flagship showrooms and independent dealers.

About Snaidero USA

For 40 years, Snaidero USA has been the exclusive distributor of Snaidero’s (Italy, est. 1946) luxury kitchen cabinets in the Americas and today is the leader in North-American imports of European kitchen cabinets. Through a retail network of 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company offers affluent and ultra-affluent homeowners the best of made-in-Italy kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers such as Pininfarina, Massimo Iosa Ghini, and Michele Marcon. The kitchens, which have gathered a total of 33 international design awards (including 17 GOOD DESIGN™), are made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials through production processes with limited impact towards the environment. Snaidero USA’s own ELEGANTE Bespoke and Living collections add to the Snaidero kitchen offering with a line of ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry designed exclusively for the Americas plus high-end bath cabinets, storage systems, and closets.

Snaidero USA also supplies cabinetry for the luxury multi-housing industry, partnering with top developers like Howard Hughes Corporation, Fortune International Group, Turnberry, AEG, ASPAC Developments and the CMC Group, for over 190 projects completed to date. For more information, please visit www.snaidero-usa.com. Follow @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

