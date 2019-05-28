Daseke Adds Three Operationally-Focused Business Leaders to Board of Directors

Operations, Transportation Finance and Human Resources Executives Expand Daseke’s Board to 11 Members

ADDISON, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation, and logistics provider in North America, today announced it has added three new members to the company’s board of directors. Ena Williams, Chuck Serianni and Kim Warmbier bring Daseke’s board a strong mix of expertise in operations, scaling businesses and driving profitable growth.



Ena Williams is CEO and a director of National HME, Inc., the largest direct provider of technology-enabled medical equipment solutions to the hospice industry. She previously served as senior vice president and head of international operations for 7-Eleven, Inc., where she led the growth strategy and had P&L responsibilities for more than 34,900 licensed, franchised and joint-venture stores in 16 countries, generating approximately $25 billion in system revenue. She is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and previously held a series of leadership roles at ExxonMobil Corporation.

About Chuck Serianni

Chuck Serianni is EVP and CFO for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), the nation’s second-largest provider of non-hazardous waste management services, with operations in 41 states and Puerto Rico. The company deploys approximately 16,000 trucks daily to perform approximately five million pick-ups per day. Mr. Serianni’s areas of expertise also include environmental safety and cybersecurity for Republic Services, two areas of vital importance for any company that functions as part of the country’s critical infrastructure.

About Kim Warmbier

Kim Warmbier is EVP and chief human resources officer for Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR), where she is responsible for all aspects of human resources for a nearly $4 billion technology company and its more than 10,000 employees. She previously served in similar capacities for Dean Foods, preceded by a series of executive human resources leadership positions at JCPenney and Frito-Lay/PepsiCo.

“Ena, Chuck and Kim bring Daseke an exceptional base of proven leadership experience in areas critical to our growing company, including operations, transportation finance and human resources,” said Don Daseke, chairman and CEO. “Also, each of them has dealt extensively with freight and logistics throughout their careers, and they understand and embrace our company’s emphasis on investing in people. I am confident in the value their expertise and perspectives will bring to our board of directors.”

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics provider in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, brokerage operations and million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

