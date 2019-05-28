Perry Smyth Joins Derby Building Products as Retail Territory Sales Manager for the Novik® Brand

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Canada, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derby Building Products Inc., manufacturer of the Novik® brand of exterior cladding, announces Perry Smyth as Retail Territory Sales Manager-Ontario. In this role, Smyth will manage and execute Novik’s growth plan through effective sales strategies and the development of strong business relationships with home improvement retail outlets in Ontario.

Derby Building Products Inc., manufacturer of the Novik® brand of exterior cladding, announces Perry Smyth as Retail Territory Sales Manager-Ontario.









“Perry has comprehensive knowledge of the Canadian retail market and his expertise in this area will be crucial as we continue to expand and gain additional exposure for our Novik brand,” said Claude Dion, Retail National Account Manager-Canada for Derby Building Products.

Smyth brings more than 15 years of experience in the retail sales channel to the Novik sales team. An expert in sales, floor displays and sales team management, Smyth has worked as Territory Manager for Nestle and Coca-Cola where he marketed products to various grocery, convenience and big box stores. During his time at Nestle, Smyth worked with more than 100 national account, district and store managers to increase sales. Smyth’s other accomplishments include the Nestle’s President Circle Award, which he earned in 2012, 2013 and 2014 as well as Nestle’s Largest Display in North America.

“I am very excited to join this high energy team and help support and grow the Novik brand in the Home Improvement Retail channel in Ontario,” said Smyth. I look forward to working directly with retail outlets to increase awareness of Novik’s advantages as a cladding solution.” NovikStone and NovikShake feature low upkeep and moisture management in addition to being easy to install for DIYers and contractors in a fraction of the time of natural shake or stone.

Smyth resides in Ontario, where he enjoys spending time and coaching sports with his 11-year-old son Clark. Smyth has also been a competitive curler for 35 years and has played in numerous provincial competitions.

To learn more about NovikStone and NovikShake, visit www.novik.com .

About Derby Building Products

Derby Building Products, the leading manufacturer of innovative exterior stone and shake continually redefines these categories for the new construction, replacement, and remodeling markets under the Tando® and Novik® brands. As proven solutions designed to complement mixed material applications, both brands offer unmatched installation benefits and superior performance. The Tando brand is marketed to the builder and pro contractor markets, while Novik is a vinyl siding complement as well as a DIY-focused brand in the home improvement retail channel. All Derby products are impervious to moisture, easy to install, and perfect for mixed material style trends. Derby Building Products operates manufacturing facilities in Quebec, Canada and Miami, FL.

Attachment

Maureen Murray Derby Building Products Inc. 9739931570 precise2@optonline.net

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.