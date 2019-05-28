The Providence Group of Georgia Announces New Community in Alpharetta, GA

Green Brick Partners subsidiary, The Providence Group, will develop 122 homes as part of their newest community, Haynes Bridge

PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) is pleased to announce that Green Brick Partners’ subsidiary, The Providence Group, has closed on another opportunity in a AAA submarket in Alpharetta, Georgia.



“We are proposing a 122 home product mix for the community that will be a blend of two and three-story townhomes, along with a new stacked flat condo building that will enable us to reach a price point of just over $300,000 which, in this submarket, is not currently available for new construction,” said Jeff Kingsfield, CEO of The Providence Group. “This product has had a proven track record of success and we anticipate seeing a strong interest from both millennial and move-down buyers seeking a value-oriented housing alternative at the center of the city.”

In addition to an onsite pool, cabana, gated entrance, and expansive walking trails, residents of Haynes Bridge will enjoy living in one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and a short distance from Alpharetta City Center, Avalon, and the Verizon Amphitheater.

“We are pleased to see The Providence Group continue to expand in this first class walkable community,” said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners. “The success of The Providence Group’s East of Main and Chelsea Walk communities along with the continuing improvements and expansion planned for the City of Alpharetta indicated to us that there was a continued need for quality, townhomes at the city center.”

Prices at Haynes Bridge will range from the low $300’s to the $700’s. The community will be open for sales winter 2019 and a model will be open Spring/Summer 2020. For more information on The Providence Group and to receive more information, please visit www.theprovidencegroup.com .

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/ .

Contact: Shalott Cecchini

Marketing Manager

(T) 469-573-6741

scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com

www.greenbrickpartners.com

