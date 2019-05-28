Daseke to Attend the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29, 2019

ADDISON, Texas, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, will be attending the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held May 29, 2019, at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



/EIN News/ -- For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Daseke management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or Daseke’s investor relations team at DSKE@gatewayir.com .

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

DSKE@gatewayir.com



