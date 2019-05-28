Stifel Appoints John Spensieri Head of U.S. Equity Trading

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the appointment of John Spensieri as Head of U.S. Equity Trading, effective immediately. In this role, John is responsible for the daily operation and management of Stifel’s equity trading desk. He is based in the firm’s Baltimore office.



Stifel currently operates the 3rd largest U.S. equity trading platform outside of bulge bracket firms. In 2018, the firm traded more than 7.3 billion total shares and is an active market-maker in more than 4,100 stocks across sectors.

“John brings a winning mix of knowledge, energy, and genuine passion to our trading desk,” said Hugh Warns, Global Head of Equities at Stifel. “During his decade at Stifel, John has earned the respect of clients and colleagues for his deep experience across all execution venues and a keen ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trading trends and technologies.”

John Spensieri joined Stifel in 2009 as Head of Alternative Executions, where he drove strategy and implementation for program and algorithmic trading, options, and trading technologies.

John is also heavily involved in the broader trading community. He is a member of the National Organization of Investment Professionals (NOIP), serves on the Operating Committee for the National Securities Traders Association (STA), and is an active member of the Regional Broker Roundtable, a group of senior traders from every major regional broker that meets annually to discuss current events affecting the industry. Most recently, he served a four-year term as the President of the Mid-Atlantic Security Traders Association, which consists of over 85 buy-side and sell-side traders from Maryland, D.C., Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this new role,” said John Spensieri. “Equity trading continues to evolve, as we adjust to ongoing regulatory and technological changes. I look forward to working closely with our traders to help uncover new and exciting opportunities for our institutional clients.”

Prior to joining Stifel, John ran a consultancy company focused specifically on trading strategy for the sell-side and had nearly 50 broker dealers as clients.

John received an MBA from Babson College in Entrepreneurship and Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Buffalo.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com



