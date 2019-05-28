Image Protect Chief Executive Officer, Matt Goldman Reveals Corporate Vision as Company Pivots Strategy to Capitalize on 50B In-Image Ad Market

Industry Veterans Set Sights on Utilizing Their Cutting-Edge Technology to Become Digital Imaging Forerunners in the Evolving Native Advertising Sector

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL ) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, has been interviewed on Uptick Newswire, a growing media venue, dedicated to keeping investors and shareholders fully informed on growth emerging companies positioned to make an impact in their respective industries.



Featured in a recent Stock Day interview , the CEO of the Company, Matt Goldman spoke about how the Image Protect business got started, growing into the world’s largest digital image monetization platform, and moving into the digital advertising business.

Mr. Goldman revealed how the Company had, under its licensing and protection model, reached an extraordinary level of success. Although the Company has thrived in the Copyright Infringement sector, he talks about how the Company is shifting its business model to align with the paradigm, phasing out of a declining 3 Billion dollar industry and into a bolstering $400 Billion industry over the next 5 years.

Goldman stated: “We grew the Company really quickly, we ended up having 40+ agencies onboard within 2 years, we had 400K photographers signed up, so we were successful in that sense. But we saw that the future wasn’t really headed that way, and at the same point we wanted to get into the advertising world, so we developed what Youtube and Flickr use.” He continues to elaborate on how the Company’s revolutionary technology can create an impact and thrive in the advertising sector. To hear the interview in its entirety: Click Here .

About Uptick Newswire : Uptick Newswire is a private company reaching out to the masses keeping investors and shareholders up to date on company news and bringing transparency to the undervalued, undersold, micro-cap stocks of the market and is the sole producer of the Uptick Network “Stock Day” Podcast. The Uptick Network “Stock Day” Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire and has recently launched the Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Image Protect: Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

