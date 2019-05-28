Corcept Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, will present data from the Phase 1/2 study of its proprietary, selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant, in combination with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane®) in patients with solid tumors, at the 2019 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, Illinois (May 31 – June 4).



“Our Phase 1/2 trial of relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel has been productive,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer. “Encouraging results in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer prompted us, after consultation with our investigators, to initiate a 180-patient, controlled Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in that indication earlier this year. We look forward to sharing additional data in patients with a variety of solid tumors.”

Monday, June 3rd Relacorilant (RELA) with nab-paclitaxel (NP): Safety and

activity in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

(PDAC) and ovarian cancer (OvCA)



P. Munster; S. Shepard Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer

Poster Board: #235

Time: 8:00 - 11:00 am

Location: Hall A Selective and nonselective GR antagonists in combination

with chemotherapy in ovarian cancer PDX models



J. Veneris; G. Fleming Gynecologic Cancer

Abstract No: e17039

/EIN News/ -- About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, one of the two receptors to which cortisol binds. Relacorilant does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors, including the progesterone receptor. Corcept is studying relacorilant as a potential treatment for a variety of serious disorders. Current trials include a 180-patient, controlled Phase 2 trial of relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase 3 trial of relacorilant as monotherapy for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents through 2037. Relacorilant has received orphan designation in the United States for the treatment of both Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Corcept’s approved product, Korlym®, was the first treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and in the use of cortisol modulators to treat a wide variety of serious disorders.

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Celgene Corporation.

