Avid Bioservices to Participate at BIO International Convention 2019

TUSTIN, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate at the upcoming 2019 BIO International Convention. Company management will participate in a variety of convention activities including presentations, panels and executive interviews related to the CDMO industry within the BioProcess International (BPI) Theater, as well as booth presentations and hospitality events within the exhibit hall. BIO 2019 is being held June 3-6, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.

Details of Avid’s activities at BIO 2019 are as follows:

Avid will host corporate booth #3149 showcasing the company’s comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services. Company representatives will provide a virtual tour of Avid’s state-of-the-art commercial biomanufacturing suite, which incorporates a variety of cutting-edge, single-use equipment with the goal of ultimately accommodating a fully disposable biomanufacturing process. The facility houses a wide range of innovative features including modular clean rooms, dedicated support utilities for each key processing area, and the industry’s most advanced single-use production systems and flexible solutions. Uni-directional process flows separate personnel and materials and provide assurance that the design meets the most stringent regulatory requirements for commercial biologics drug substance manufacturing.



Ray Marzouk, Avid’s vice president of quality, will make a presentation titled, “Quality Considerations for Introducing New Products Into Your Facility.” The presentation will take place from 1:05 – 1:25 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 5 th at booth #3211 within the BPI Theater. It will be part of the BPI Theater’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track.



at booth #3211 within the BPI Theater. It will be part of the BPI Theater’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track. Gene Yoshioka, Avid’s senior director of manufacturing, will participate in a roundtable panel discussion titled, “Capacity Challenge: How Single-Use is Feeding the Demand for Commercial Biologics Manufacturing.” The roundtable discussion will take place from 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 5 th at booth #3211 within the BPI Theater. It will be part of the BPI Theater’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track.



at booth #3211 within the BPI Theater. It will be part of the BPI Theater’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track. Tracy L. Kinjerski, Avid’s vice president of business operations, will be interviewed live as part of the BPI Theater’s “BioProcess Insider Daily.” The live interview will take place from 10:45 - 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 5 th at booth #3211 within the BPI Theater. It will be part of the BPI Theater’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track.



at booth #3211 within the BPI Theater. It will be part of the BPI Theater’s “Emerging Techniques, Technologies and Strategies” track. Avid will also host a hospitability event at its corporate booth (#3149) from 5:30 -7:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, June 4th as part of the opening day exhibit hall activities.

For more information on the BIO International Convention, please visit: http://convention.bio.org/ .

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 25 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch and perfusion modes, Avid's services include cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission and support. The company also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. www.avidbio.com

Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com

