CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on our Probody™ therapeutic technology platform, announced today that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate overview at the following healthcare conferences in June.



Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Location: New York, New York Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Time: 2:40 p.m. PT Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Live audio webcast of these presentations will be available through the “Investors & News” section of CytomX's website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform. Probody therapeutics are designed to exploit unique conditions of the tumor microenvironment to more effectively localize antibody binding and activity while minimizing activity in healthy tissues. CytomX and its partners have four programs in the clinic. The Company’s clinical stage pipeline includes cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, including a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072) and a CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS-986249). The clinical stage pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugates against highly attractive targets including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009), and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and ImmunoGen, Inc. For more information, visit www.cytomx.com.

