Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), today announced that Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in New York.



/EIN News/ -- To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/cbio/ . An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address serious medical conditions for individuals who need new or better treatment options. We are focusing our product development efforts in the field of hemostasis (the process that regulates bleeding) and have a mission to develop valuable therapies for individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential commercial market for MarzAA and DalcA, Catalyst’s clinical trial plans for MarzAA and DalcA, the timing of clinical trials and anticipated results, plans for an end of Phase2 meeting for MarzAA, and the potential uses and benefits of CB 2679d-GT and CB 2782-PEG. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA or DalcA, including the generation of antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

