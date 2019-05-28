Four SolarWinds MSP Leaders Honored as CRN Women of the Channel

Elite annual list pays tribute to the IT channel’s top female executives

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that four SolarWinds MSP executives have been recognized as 2019 Women of the Channel by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company . The four leaders include Sara Foley, senior director, product management; Debbie Lister, global events manager; Kim Salvatore, senior channel sales specialist; and Austina White, senior manager, technical support.



Executives from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations, were named to this year’s prestigious list. CRN editors choose the honorees from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and make selections based on professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

“We’re extremely proud of these four SolarWinds MSP leaders, each of whom contributes considerable talent and expertise to our partner community and to the IT channel overall,” said John Pagliuca, executive vice president, SolarWinds MSP. “We’d like to thank CRN and The Channel Company for recognizing their dedication to growing the channel and supporting IT service providers in North America and around the world.”

In the past year, SolarWinds MSP advanced its managed services portfolio to drive further growth and success for its MSPs, launching a number of new products including SolarWinds ® Passportal suite —a unified set of password management and privileged client knowledge management tools. In addition, it continues to expand the services it offers its partners including: the Security Resource Center , a quick and easy way for MSPs to get the information they need about current security issues, trends, and best practices; MSP Pulse , a benchmarking tool that enables MSPs to get a business health checkup and peer comparison; the MSP Institute , a business playbook providing training and tips through business, sales, marketing, and technical tracks from experts and industry leaders; and the MSP Advice Project , a peer-to-peer networking community designed for MSPs to share knowledge, tips, and advice with fellow service providers.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

#SWImsp

