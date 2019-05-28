Translate Bio to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New Yok, NY, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the session will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The Company’s MRT platform is designed to develop product candidates that deliver mRNA carrying instructions to produce intracellular, transmembrane and secreted proteins for therapeutic benefit. Translate Bio believes that its MRT platform is applicable to a broad range of diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where production of proteins can modify disease, including diseases that affect the lung, liver, eye and the central nervous system. The Company also believes its MRT platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or vaccines in areas such as infectious disease and oncology. Translate Bio’s two lead programs are being developed as treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

