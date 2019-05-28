CBD LION LLC and Lifted Liquids Joining Forces by Merging Into Publicly Traded Acquired Sales Corp.

Laser Focused on Becoming the Biggest and Best Player in the CBD Industry

MUNDELEIN, Ill., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD LION LLC, Mundelein, IL ( www.CBDLION.com ) and Lifted Liquids, Zion, IL ( www.LiftedLiquids.com ) are excited to announce today that they will be joining forces by merging into publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP), Lake Forest, IL. The goal is to become the largest publicly traded company in the CBD industry with the highest quality, lab tested products.



Lifted Liquids Logo





/EIN News/ -- These transactions are expected to inject significant growth capital into both CBD LION and Lifted Liquids, which will allow them to even further accelerate their rapid growth. Both companies will continue to expand their respective brands and the teams are planning and excited to collaborate together.

Following the closing of the transactions, Acquired Sales Corp. plans to change its name to CBD LION CORP. Acquired Sales Corp. has already acquired 4.99% of rapidly growing CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company ( www.AblisBev.com ), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. and Bend Spirits, Inc. ( www.Bendistillery.com ), Bend, Oregon.

CBD LION has been recognized in the CBD industry for its award-winning products, including: Best Edible at CBD EXPO WEST and Best Vape at CBD EXPO MIDWEST. CBD LION’s products have been featured on CBS – Chicago News Post, Buzzfeed: Top 10 CBD Companies of 2018, Buzzfeed: Top 10 CBD Companies to watch out for in 2019, Edibles Magazine, and MSNBC: Top 5 CBD Companies of 2018.

CBD LION was founded in 2017 with the slogan: “PRIDE IN QUALITY.” The CBD LION team’s focus has always been manufacturing effective, quality products in an ISO 7 Certified Clean Room. CBD LION’s current list of products includes: CBD vape pens, cartridges, concentrates, tinctures, gummies, lotions and many more to come! All of CBD LION’s products are two-time third-party lab tested, something that most competitors do not do, which gives CBD LION a competitive advantage and products that consumers trust.

Founded in 2015, Lifted Liquids was created with a passion to build a culture-based organization focused upon quality products and a healthier lifestyle. Lifted Liquids produces its own lines of CBD-infused products, CBD devices, research and development of CBD and vape brands and products for private label clients. Lifted Liquids has a unique raw goods/CBD supply chain that many customers benefit from: CBD and CBG isolate, full spectrum and broad spectrum water soluble and distillate.

Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO of Lifted Liquids, said: “Being in this business I noticed there was a disruptive supply chain that plagued the industry. We went to hell and back to create traceable supply chains with credible documentation. We are your solution for all bulk supply needs.”

Erik S. Lundgren, Founder and CEO of CBD LION, said: “Our goal is to partner with successful, innovative and creative entrepreneurs like Nick, who are laser focused on making the best products for the people! We are eager to leverage each other’s tangible and intangible assets and excited for Lifted Liquids to join the PRIDE. We are thrilled to help Nick and his business continue growing the Lifted Liquids brand.”

From the start, Nicholas S. Warrender and Lifted Liquids have been hustling on a shoe string budget. Nick commented: “We’ve come a long way, without any debt. Year to date, Lifted Liquids’ gross revenue is almost $2,000,000. At the current run rate Lifted Liquids’ gross revenue is conservatively expected to be 150% over last year, and we are profitable. We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with like-minded individuals operating companies who are focused on the consumer first. Our goal is, and always has been, to help people improve their lives through quality products and to create a company that serves as a magnet to attract high caliber individuals with harmonious values and character. We take great pride in uniting with other industry leaders like CBD LION, and we believe that by working together we can make a monumental positive impact on our industry and the lives of many.”

The teams that have built these brands are staying with their respective companies, which is a critical component to becoming an industry leader.

CONTACTS:

CBD LION LLC

Erik S. Lundgren, Founder and CEO

224-688-9087

Erik@CBDLION.com

www.CBDLION.com

Lifted Liquids

Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO

224-577-8148

Info@LiftedLiquids.com

www.LiftedLiquids.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.