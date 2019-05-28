Lumina Gold Drills Best Gran Bestia Hole to Date in the Center of the Deposit

Highlights:



Hole C19-115: 1.24 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu over 194 metres from surface at Gran Bestia

— Including 12 metres of 3.02 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu from 0 metres to 12 metres

— Including 26 metres of 2.23 g/t Au and 0.31% Cu from 138 metres to 164 metres

— 340 metres of mineralization over 522 metre hole



Hole C19-112: 0.58 g/t Au and 0.15% Cu over 224 metres from surface at Gran Bestia

— Including 66 metres of 1.09 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu from 6 metres to 72 metres

— 442 metres of mineralization over 510 metre hole

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia resource infill, step-out and depth extension program. These ten holes (C19-107 to C19-116) represent approximately 5,030 metres of drilling. The results include three holes from the Gran Bestia Deposit and seven from the Cangrejos Deposit.

Holes C19-112 and 115 tested the known centre of the Gran Bestia Deposit. The holes were collared in mineralized breccia and drilled from the same pad, but in opposite directions defining a broad zone of mineralization at surface with grades well above the current Cangrejos Deposit resource grade. Hole C19-115 at Gran Bestia is the most impactful hole drilled to date when considering average grades, continuity and proximity to surface; factors that all combine to influence Gran Bestia’s potential to become a higher grade starter pit. Hole C19-107 is an infill hole which cut long intervals of moderate grade; in aggregate the hole contained 614 metres of reportable grade over its 802-metre length. Internal continuity to the Gran Bestia Deposit is becoming more apparent, while its limits have yet to be determined by drilling, as the Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth.

The seven holes from the Cangrejos Deposit were a mix of infill to increase confidence of anticipated mineralization, and step-outs to expand the resource. The most notable hole was C19-114, which was drilled in the extreme southwest, beyond the limits of any previous exploration. This hole continued to cut significant mineralization leaving the Cangrejos Deposit open for further expansion. Two holes with different orientations (C19-118 and 124) have been drilled to test this. In the C19-116 step-out hole, which was drilled on the southeast flank of the Cangrejos resource, the last 10 metres showed strong gold mineralization averaging 1.76 g/t Au, revealing a potential area for follow-up drilling.

Hole Number Deposit From To Interval Au Grade Cu Grade Azimuth Dip Type (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (°) (°) C19-107 Gran Bestia 0 88 88 0.25 0.09 330 -45 Expl. And 100 170 70 0.26 0.08 And 220 254 34 0.26 0.04 And 266 298 32 0.38 0.08 And 310 570 260 0.39 0.07 And 594 724 130 0.33 0.08 C19-108 Cangrejos 2 108 106 0.38 0.11 330 -57 Infill And 124 152 28 0.24 0.04 And 242 294 52 0.46 0.12 And 330 526 196 0.53 0.09 Incl 448 526 78 0.78 0.12 C19-109 Cangrejos 0 180 180 0.44 0.07 330 -60 Infill And 86 110 24 0.73 0.19 And 194 210 16 0.75 0.02 C19-110 Cangrejos 0 20 20 0.22 0.07 330 -57 Step-out And 82 236 154 0.30 0.10 And 260 356 96 0.37 0.05 And 400 416 16 0.23 0.04 C19-111 Cangrejos 0 38 38 0.42 0.07 150 -45 Step-out And 252 266 14 0.21 0.08 And 276 288 12 0.23 0.08 And 342 378 36 0.32 0.05 C19-112 Gran Bestia 0 224 224 0.58 0.15 330 -45 Expl. Incl 6 72 66 1.09 0.22 And 248 272 24 0.24 0.07 And 286 298 12 0.25 0.02 And 342 354 12 0.96 0.07 And 394 418 24 0.54 0.05 And 430 510 80 0.48 0.04 C19-113 Cangrejos 0 22 22 0.44 0.15 330 -70 Step-out And 50 136 86 0.25 0.07 And 148 214 66 0.49 0.07 And 226 264 38 0.26 0.04 And 288 366 78 0.30 0.04 And 378 424 46 0.33 0.04 And 452 462 10 0.24 0.02 C19-114 Cangrejos 122 144 22 0.54 0.06 330 -56 Step-out And 208 380 172 0.29 0.07 C19-115 Gran Bestia 0 194 194 1.24 0.10 150 -60 Expl. And 232 248 16 0.25 0.04 And 304 418 114 0.47 0.05 And 488 504 16 0.52 0.01 C19-116 Cangrejos 0 14 14 0.49 0.04 150 -70 Step-out And 102 128 26 0.23 0.07 And 228 250 22 0.35 0.07 And 314 336 22 0.89 0.06 Incl 326 336 10 1.76 0.08

Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 6.46 g/t Au. Above cut-off intervals of less than 10 m are not reported. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes.

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina’s secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. ALS Labs is independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

LUMINA GOLD CORP. For further information contact: Signed: “Marshall Koval” Scott Hicks shicks@luminagold.com Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director T: +1 604 646 1890

