Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Signs MBA Incentive Agreement with Husson University

All Employees Working for Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Members to Receive 10 Percent Discount on Husson University MBAs

/EIN News/ -- BANGOR, MAINE, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Husson University announced today that they have signed an agreement to provide all of the employees of the Chamber’s member organizations, who enroll in any of the University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs, with a 10 percent tuition discount.



“Working professionals from the 13 communities in the Damariscotta region will now have access to the advanced knowledge available through Husson’s MBA programs at a reduced rate,” said Melissa Rosenberg, director of graduate admissions at Husson University. “Having an MBA can improve business owners’ and employees’ strategic thinking, leadership skills and self-confidence.”



“Management skills and techniques learned in business school can often help organizations become more successful. Successful businesses will create increased economic growth in the Damariscotta region,” concluded Rosenberg.



The 10 percent reduction in tuition costs applies to all of Husson University’s MBA programs. These include the traditional Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a general/corporate focus and Husson MBA programs with concentrations in biotechnology and innovation, data analytics, healthcare management, hospitality management, organizational management and risk management.



“The Damariscotta Region Chamber is excited to partner with Husson University to help get access to higher education for member businesses and their employees without the need to travel to remote sites. The availability of online classes, a flexible schedule, combined with a discount on post graduate education is a great incentive for those looking to strengthen their knowledge and pursue professional development,” said John Roberts, president of the board of directors for the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce. “Working cooperatively with Husson in this way will help to enhance the business environment in our region and provide value to our members.”



Any employees working for Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce member organizations, who have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognized, accredited institution, are eligible to enroll in Husson’s MBA programs. This includes individuals who have completed bachelor’s degrees in disciplines other than business. To assist these students, Husson will offer a leveling course or courses that can be taken online. This will provide these students with the background business education they’ll need to successfully complete their MBA studies.



In addition, any Chamber members’ employees who have completed some graduate coursework, are welcome to apply for transfer credit. Individuals interested in applying transfer credits to their MBA program should contact Husson University Graduate Admissions by calling them at (207) 404-5661 or emailing them at graduateschool@husson.edu. They are also more than happy to answer any other questions individuals may have about this program and the admissions process.



“Choosing to enroll in the MBA program at Husson University is a smart choice,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, JD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business. “Husson University is the home of Maine’s largest College of Business. Over 1,400 students are enrolled in Husson University business programs. In addition, Husson University produces more MBA graduates than any other business school in Maine.”



Hansen further stated, “With over a century of experience in business education, we can provide students with the knowledge they need to take their careers and their organizations to the next level. Students can have confidence that they are getting a high quality education at an affordable price.”



For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine, provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

