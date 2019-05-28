Slalom takes next big step in Canadian expansion with new Vancouver office

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom , the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has opened an office in Vancouver, Canada. This is Slalom’s second office in Canada.

/EIN News/ -- “After successfully launching in Toronto, we thought carefully about the next big step in our Canadian expansion,” said Wayne Ingram, Slalom Canada General Manager. “Vancouver was the perfect fit for our solutions and services. It’s one of the largest and most diverse trade areas in Canada, with a great mix of industries. It’s also a booming hub of technology and innovation, with many of our top technology partners expanding their presence in the city.”



Slalom is actively recruiting the top technology talent in Vancouver to help companies solve their biggest strategy, technology, and data challenges. The company is also in the process of establishing a new Slalom Build centre in Vancouver—an innovation hub where Slalom technologists build in close proximity to their clients. These Build centres assure the quality, versatility, and speed that product delivery demands, along with the elasticity and scale to tailor to individual client needs.



This announcement is on the heels of Slalom’s recent announcement that it now has an office in Manchester, England—its second office in the UK. The company is continuing to expand throughout the US, UK, and Canada, with other countries on the horizon.



“With every new market, Slalom extends its mission to help clients across the globe reach for and realize their visions,” said Ingram.



About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by seven regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 6,500 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

press@slalom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.